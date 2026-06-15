Rape trial verdict due in the case of Norwegian crown princess' eldest son

A Norwegian court will hand down its verdict and sentence Monday in the rape trial of Marius Borg Høiby, the eldest son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, concluding a case that has gripped Norway and is widely expected to result in a prison sentence regardless of the outcome of the most serious charges.

Høiby, 29, faces 40 criminal charges, including four counts of rape and allegations involving violence, threats and abuse.

Prosecutors have asked Oslo District Court to sentence him to seven years and seven months in prison, while defense lawyers have argued that he should be acquitted of the rape allegations and receive no more than 18 months for offenses he has admitted to.

The six-week trial concluded in March after testimony from multiple accusers and presentation of evidence, including messages, images and videos from Høiby’s cellphone. The rape charges involve four different women between 2018 and 2024. In each case, the women are alleged to have been sleeping or heavily incapacitated.

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EDITOR'S NOTE: This story includes discussion of sexual assault. If you or someone you know needs help, please call 1-800-656-4673 for the national sexual assault hotline in the U.S. or +47 800 57 000 for the helpline for victims of sexual abuse in Norway.

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Høiby has denied the rape accusations and disputed key elements of several other allegations. He has admitted to some lesser offenses, including drug-related crimes, traffic violations and breaches of a restraining order.

The case has generated intense international attention because of Høiby’s connection to the royal family. Although he holds no royal title and has no official duties, he's the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit from a relationship before her marriage to Crown Prince Haakon, the heir to Norway’s throne, and he grew up in the household with the future king.

Interest has intensified in recent days as Mette-Marit’s health has deteriorated. The crown princess, who has pulmonary fibrosis and is awaiting a lung transplant, has been at the center of legal arguments over whether her son should be granted temporary release from custody before the verdict. Appeals courts ruled that Høiby should remain detained while awaiting judgment.

The trial has also unfolded amid renewed scrutiny of the royal family following disclosures about Mette-Marit's past contacts with Jeffrey Epstein, the deceased sex offender. She has publicly apologized for the association and said she exercised poor judgment in maintaining contact with him. She isn't accused of any wrongdoing.

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