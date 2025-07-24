Rapper GloRilla is arrested on drug charges following investigation of a burglary at her home

Rapper GloRilla was arrested this week on felony drug charges after "a significant amount of marijuana" was found by police while they investigated a burglary at her home in Atlanta.

GloRilla, whose real name is Gloria Woods, voluntarily turned herself in Tuesday and was released on $22,260 bond the same day, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the rapper's home at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday on reports of a burglary. Woods wasn't present, and had performed during halftime of the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday in Indianapolis.

Three suspects entered the home and were stealing items when an occupant of the house fired a weapon at the intruders. The suspects fled the scene and did not appear to have been injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

A drug task force secured a search warrant for the home after deputies noticed a “strong odor consistent with illegal narcotics” while investigating the burglary. The task force discovered marijuana “in plain view inside the master bedroom closet,” according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

Woods was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

The suspects weren’t located, “despite an extensive search,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement sent to The Associated Press. The investigation into the burglary is ongoing and detectives recovered physical and trace forensic evidence believed to belong to the suspects, the office wrote.

Woods’ attorneys, Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg, wrote in a statement the suspects took off with “high value jewelry” when they realized the home wasn’t vacant.

Woods had family staying at her home who “were traumatized” by the incident, her lawyers wrote.

“The homeowner is a victim of a serious crime, and we are committed to bringing the suspects to justice,” Sheriff Ron Freeman wrote. “At the same time, we must continue to uphold and enforce the law in all aspects of this case.”

Woods’ attorneys said that her arrest is “a disturbing window into how warped law enforcement priorities have become.”

“When her family members did the right thing and called law enforcement, instead of investigating the violent home invasion and theft at Ms. Woods’ home, they instead sought a search warrant,” Findling and Goldberg wrote. "No arrest warrants have been issued for the violent home invaders. Ms. Woods is a victim, not a suspect. This is our tax dollars at work, absolutely unbelievable.”

