'Severance' and 'The Studio' could rake in early awards at the Creative Arts Emmys

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — "Severance" and "The Studio" could bring in a boatload of early Emmys this weekend.

Over the next two days, nearly 100 trophies will be handed out to many of TV's finest at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, the annual precursor to the main Primetime Emmy Awards, which will air on Sept. 14 on CBS.

“Severance,” the top overall nominee this year with 27, could win as many as 13 for Apple TV+ on Saturday, which will be devoted to scripted shows while Sunday is dedicated to variety and reality TV. “The Studio,” also from Apple, is the top comedy nominee with 23, and could bring in as many as 12 this weekend.

The Creative Arts Emmys mostly go to technical and craft nominees who have little name recognition outside their field. Categories include best sci-fi or period hairstyles and best stunt coordination for a comedy.

But big stars and big moments also emerge. Last year, "Shogun" broke a record for most Emmys for a series in a season with 14 at the Creative Arts ceremony, before it went on to dominate the main ceremony. And the songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul sneakily joined the elite EGOT club when they won their first Emmy to go with their Oscar, Tony and Grammy trophies for a song they co-wrote for "Only Murders in the Building."

The always star-studded guest acting categories will be handed out on Saturday. The guests who played themselves on “The Studio,” the Hollywood satire starring and cocreated by Seth Rogen, make for an A-list set of nominees. Directors Ron Howard and Martin Scorsese are up for their first acting Emmys, and they'll be competing with fellow “Studio” guests Anthony Mackie and Bryan Cranston for guest actor in a drama.

The best guest actress in a comedy category includes Oscar winners Jamie Lee Curtis and Olivia Colman, both up for their roles on “The Bear.”

And on Sunday, Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé are both nominated for football halftime shows, while Barack Obama's competition for his second Emmy in the narration category includes Tom Hanks and Idris Elba.

The big names don't always show up to claim their Emmys at these ceremonies, but many nominees this year are also presenters, including Howard, Curtis, Questlove and Maya Rudolph.

Because of the abundance of more technical awards including prosthetics and visual effects, the Creative Arts Emmys are often a time for genre shows to shine. "The Penguin" and "The Last of Us" could easily collect a set of wins for HBO and streaming partner Max, which led all outlets this year with 142 overall nominations.

So could "Andor" the gritty, revolutionary "Star Wars" series that is a rare Emmy bright spot for Disney+. Snubbed in the acting categories, 11 of its 14 categories will be handed out Saturday. They include best character voice-over for Alan Tudyk, who provided the bluntly honest dialogue of the droid K-2SO.

Tudyk's category shows the strange range of nominees the Creative Arts ceremony can bring. His voice-over competitors include Julie Andrews for "Bridgerton," Hank Azaria for "The Simpsons," and Rudolph for "Big Mouth."

___

For more coverage on this year's Emmy Awards and recent television shows, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/television

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.