Simon & Schuster names former Amazon executive Greg Greeley as CEO, succeeding Jonathan Karp

NEW YORK — Simon & Schuster has named a former Amazon.com executive, Greg Greeley, as its new CEO. The publisher announced Monday that Greeley's appointment is effectively immediately.

The 62-year-old Greeley succeeds Jonathan Karp, who announced last year that he was stepping down to head his own imprint at the company, Simon Six. Simon & Schuster, which celebrated its centennial in 2024, is home to Stephen King, Colleen Hoover and Bob Woodward and many other bestselling and prize-winning authors.

While Karp is a longtime editor and publisher, Greeley has a background in business and investment. He spent nearly 20 years at Amazon, where his positions included vice president of Amazon Prime. In 2018, he left to serve as president of Airbnb's Homes division. More recently, he was president and COO of the biotechnology startup Opentrons and CEO of Thrasio, a consumer goods company.

“Greg Greeley is a talented and strategic leader with wide-ranging experience managing enterprises across physical and digital markets," Richard Sarnoff, chair of the publisher's board of directors, said in a statement. “His depth of expertise and avid love of books give us the confidence that he is the right CEO to take Simon & Schuster forward as it begins its next 100 years.”

Greeley will be running Simon & Schuster at a time of rapid change in the industry, with publishers, authors and agents debating the role of AI in the future of books.

"Simon & Schuster has played an enduring role in sharing and shaping human culture through books, and I’m honored to steward that mission for the next generation of authors and readers,” Greeley said in a statement.

___

This story corrects the year that its centennial was celebrated to 2024.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.