Sneak peek! Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Universal Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure is scheduled to open in less than a month, and Channel 9 reporter Q McCray got a sneak peek of the newest Harry Potter ride at Universal Orlando.
Universal Orlando officials are calling the ride the world's first "story coaster."
The one-of-a-kind coaster moves forward and backward through the Forbidden Forest in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade, which is in Universal’s Islands of Adventure.
Universal Studios officials said they planted 1,200 trees to create the forest that surrounds the longest coaster in Florida, measuring almost a mile.
"Everyone is intrigued, and they should be. It's very unique," Universal representative Elaine Hinds said.
The ride has seven launches and a 17-foot drop. Riders will have their choice to sit on Hagrid's motorcycle or in the sidecar as Harry Potter did in the blockbuster movies.
The more than 3-minute ride has thrill seekers weaving in and out of mysterious ruins.
While waiting in line, guests will see materials from the class, including dragon eggs on the verge of hatching and a makeshift nursery.
Guests will encounter beloved characters, including Arthur Weasley, Hagrid and his loyal dog, Fang, through a pre-show experience brought to life with digital projection and special effects.
During the interaction, guests learn about their impending trip to the Forbidden Forest as part of their lesson for the day.
The ride will open June 13.
