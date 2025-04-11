A song critical of Nigeria's president is barred from airwaves

ABUJA, Nigeria — (AP) — Authorities in Nigeria have barred radio stations from playing a song critical of President Bola Tinubu and his administration's policies, according to a memo seen Friday by The Associated Press.

The country's media regulator described the content of “Tell Your Papa” in the memo to radio stations as “inappropriate for broadcast.”

The song is a response by musician and outspoken government critic Eedris Abdulkareem to recent remarks by Seyi Tinubu, the president's son, who called his father the greatest leader in the country's history.

In the afrobeats track, Abdulkareem asks the younger Tinubu to tell his father that his policies have brought widespread hardship to Africa's most populous country, while highlighting what he calls a string of unfulfilled "empty promises."

Since taking office in 2023, Tinubu's policies such as the removal of subsidies on gasoline have hit hard as Nigeria grapples with fluctuating prices.

Last year, at least 20 people were shot dead and hundreds more were arrested at protests demanding better opportunities and jobs for young people.

In Wednesday's memo, the National Broadcasting Commission said the song violated section 3.1.8 of the country’s broadcasting code that prohibits content that is in “breach of public decency.” Still, the song has gone viral on social media.

Addressing the ban in an Instagram post, Abdulkareem said constructive criticism is always seen as a crime by the government.

“Any wonder why Nigeria hasn’t made impactful strides all these years?” he said.

In 2004, another of Abdulkareem’s songs, “Jaga Jaga,” was banned. It was a critique of former President Olusegun Obasanjo's administration, which he described as corrupt.

The “bizarre ban” of the song is a violation of freedom of expression, Amnesty International said in a statement, describing the action as an abuse of power.

“This clamp down on artistic freedom is an appalling reminder that artists are at the risk of being silenced,” the rights group said.

