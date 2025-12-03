Spotify Wrapped 2025 is here and Bad Bunny has dethroned Taylor Swift as most-streamed artist

NEW YORK — The holiday season is here, and with it, a present for fans of end of year data and marketing: Spotify Wrapped is here! And Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny has been named its most-played artist for a fourth time, dethroning Taylor Swift.

On Wednesday, the streaming giant unveiled its annual overview of individual listening trends as well as trends from around the world. Users can now access their top artists, songs, genres, albums and podcasts, as well as uncover which artists had the biggest year on the platform.

Here's what you need to know.

Chart-topping performers continue to dominate

The reggaetón-and-then-some artist was 2025's most-streamed artist globally, having earned more than 19.8 billion streams. He is followed by Swift, The Weeknd, Drake and Billie Eilish, in that order.

For the last two years, Swift has commanded the top spot, globally — claiming it in 2023 and holding it for 2024 — having dethroned Bad Bunny. He held the coveted title for three years in a row beginning in 2020. Now, he's back on top.

In the U.S., the most-streamed artist list looks somewhat similar: There, Swift leads, followed by Drake, Morgan Wallen and Kendrick Lamar. Bad Bunny is in the fifth spot.

The most-streamed album globally was, of course, Bad Bunny's "Debí Tirar Más Fotos" followed by the "KPop Demon Hunters" soundtrack and three releases from 2024: Billie Eilish's "Hit Me Hard and Soft," SZA's "SOS Deluxe: LANA" and Sabrina Carpenter's "Short n' Sweet," in that order.

In the U.S., it differs slightly. The most-streamed album is Wallen's "I'm The Problem," followed by SZA, Bad Bunny, the "KPop Demon Hunters" soundtrack and Lamar's "GNX."

Globally, the most-streamed song title goes to Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga's collaboration, "Die with a Smile," which has racked up over 1.7 billion streams. Then it's Eilish's "Birds of a Feather," Mars' and Rosé 's "APT.", Alex Warren's "Ordinary" and Bad Bunny's "DtMF."

Lamar and SZA's “Luther” was the most-streamed song in the U.S., followed by “Die with a Smile,” “Ordinary,” “Birds of a Feather” and in fifth, Lamar and Lefty Gunplay's “TV Off.”

What's new with Spotify Wrapped this year?

Like every year, there are a few new features. Those include the introduction of “Top Albums,” a fan leaderboard to show users where they stack up in an artist's streams, a “Listening Age” feature that compares a user's streaming habits to those in their age range and much more.

There is also something called “Wrapped Party,” an interactive feature which allows users to compare their Wrapped with other Spotify users.

These additions differ from last year, when some Spotify users complained on social media that Wrapped, which undergoes design changes every year, was minimalist in 2024. They said it lacked previous features like "Top Cities," "Audio Auras" and "Top Genres." The latter has been reinstated for 2025.

Other revisited features in 2025 include “Top Songs,” which now will allow users to see how many times they streamed their top 100 tracks and a “Top Song Quiz.”

Spotify Wrapped in a streaming economy

The biggest artists, globally, continue to earn top spots on Spotify Wrapped. And that should come as no surprise — they’re featured prominently across the streaming service, including on its highly influential playlists, in addition to boasting loyal, dedicated fanbases. For independent artists who may appear on an individual listener’s Wrapped, accessing a top spot on the global list would require billions of streams.

Streaming accounts for most of the money generated by the music industry — 84% in the United States, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

Spotify is the largest platform of all — making up roughly 31% of the total market share — with a reported 713 million users and 281 million subscribers in more than 180 markets. That's up from 626 million users and 246 million subscribers from this time last year, respectively.

