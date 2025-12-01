Super Bowl 2026: Pregame performers will include Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile and Coco Jones

LOS ANGELES — The Super Bowl pregame show will open with a trio of standout performers in Northern California: Charlie Puth will hit the stage to sing the national anthem, Brandi Carlile will take on "America the Beautiful" and Coco Jones will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

The performances will take place Feb. 8 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, before the NFL's championship matchup and halftime show featuring Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, the league announced Sunday.

“These artists bring a distinct voice to the moment, helping set the tone for a day that will captivate fans around the world,” said Jon Barker, senior vice president of global event production for the NFL.

The pregame performances will air on NBC, Telemundo and Peacock.

The national anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” will be performed by deaf performing artist Fred Beam in American Sign Language. Julian Ortiz will sign “America the Beautiful.”

In a historic first, the halftime show will include a multilingual signing program featuring Puerto Rican Sign Language, led by interpreter Celimar Rivera Cosme. All signed performances for the pregame and halftime shows will be presented in collaboration with Alexis Kashar of LOVE SIGN and Howard Rosenblum of Deaf Equality.

Puth is a four-time Grammy-nominated singer known for his songs "Attention," "We Don't Talk Anymore" and his 2015 breakout hit "See You Again," with Wiz Khalifa, from the "Furious 7" movie soundtrack. His appearance will come ahead of his fourth studio album "Whatever's Clever!" due on March 6.

Carlile has won 11 Grammys and won praise for her eighth studio album "Returning to Myself," which was released in October. She's nominated for two Grammys with Elton John for their album "Who Believes in Angels?" released in April and their song "Never Too Late" from his documentary film "Elton John: Never Too Late."

Jones is an R&B star who won a Grammy in the best R&B performance category for her song "ICU" in 2024 and released her debut album "Why Not More?" which is nominated for best R&B album at next year's ceremony. She also stars as Hilary Banks on Peacock's television series "Bel-Air," entering its last season.

“Charlie, Brandi, and Coco are generational talents, and we are honored to have them — alongside our extraordinary deaf performers — on Super Bowl LX’s world stage,” said Desiree Perez, CEO of Roc Nation, which is producing the show with DPS and Jesse Collins. “This moment embodies the very best of culture, live performance and our country.”

