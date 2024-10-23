Talk show host and former Navy man Montel Williams co-writes history of USS Intrepid

NEW YORK — (AP) — A new history of the USS Intrepid will be co-written by a former Navy man otherwise known for his long career as a daytime television host — Montel Williams.

“The Sailing of the Intrepid” will be published May 6, Hanover Square Press announced Wednesday. Written by Williams and David Fisher, the book will tell of the Intrepid's initial combat voyage, during World War II, when the ship and crew survived a Japanese torpedo plane attack in 1944.

“This book is a tribute to the incredible bravery and ingenuity of the Intrepid’s crew, who refused to surrender in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds. Their story is one of true heroism and resilience," Williams said in a statement.

Williams, 68, enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1974 and later completed officer training at the U.S. Naval Academy. He retired in 1996 after more than 20 years of service, and received numerous honors, including two Meritorious Service Medals and two Navy Commendation Medals. He currently hosts the Lifetime program “Military Makeover with Montel.”

Hanover Square Press is an imprint of HarperCollins Publishing.

