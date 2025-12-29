Tyler Perry's accuser sent messages of gratitude and friendship years after alleged assault

LOS ANGELES — Text messages show that Tyler Perry and "Boo! A Madea Halloween" actor Mario Rodriguez, who recently filed a lawsuit accusing the filmmaker of sexual assault, remained in contact years after Rodriguez alleges their interactions ended.

Rodriguez alleged in the lawsuit filed last week in California that Perry assaulted him during encounters that occurred between 2014 and 2019. The lawsuit says Rodriguez cut off contact with Perry in 2019, though Perry would periodically reach out afterward. But screenshots of text messages obtained by The Associated Press on Sunday night show Rodriguez initiating contact with Perry as recently as Thanksgiving 2024 and again on Aug. 31, 2025, expressing gratitude, friendship and financial distress.

In one message sent on Thanksgiving, Rodriguez thanked Perry for helping him through difficult periods in his life and wrote that he appreciated him “to the moon,” according to the screenshots. In another series of messages dated Aug. 31, Rodriguez described ongoing health problems, said he lacked health insurance and told Perry he was scared and struggling financially.

The messages were provided to the AP by a source close to the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Perry’s attorney, Alex Spiro, disputed Rodriguez’s allegations.

“I said it before and I will say it again,” Spiro said in a statement. “This is nothing but a $77 million money grab scam.”

Rodriguez’s lawsuit seeks at least $77 million in damages and accuses Perry of sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Perry has denied the allegations.

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been sexually abused unless they come forward publicly as Rodriguez has.

The lawsuit follows a separate case filed in June by actor Derek Dixon, who alleged Perry groped him while Dixon worked on Perry's television series "The Oval" and "Ruthless." That lawsuit was originally filed in California state court and later moved to federal court in Georgia, where Perry is based. Perry also has denied Dixon's allegations.

AP reached out to Rodriguez’s attorney, Jonathan Delshad, seeking comment on the text messages, but did not receive a response. Delshad also represents Dixon.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.