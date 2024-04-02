Wallace Peeples, activist-influencer otherwise known as Wallo267, has memoir out in September

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wallace Peeples has lived many lives — activist, speechmaker, podcaster, social media influencer — since serving 20 years in prison. And he plans to write about all of them.

13a, an imprint of Gallery Books, announced Tuesday that it has signed Peeples, best known as Wallo267, for his memoir “Armed With Good Intentions." 13a is calling the book a “story of survival.” Peeples, who at age 17 was convicted of armed robbery and sentenced to 20 years, was released in 2017 and soon expanded the online presence he established in prison.

His book comes out Sept. 10.

“I make it my life’s work to show the world that there is no straight line to success or healing, and that’s why writing this book is so important to me," he said in a statement. “I want to inspire others to overcome their challenges by sharing, through my experience, the commitment and sacrifices it takes to transform your life day by day, completely.”

Peebles, 44, co-hosts with rapper-actor Gillie Da King the highly rated podcast “Million Dollars Worth of Game” and speaks out often on criminal justice reform.

