What music and television to stream: A New Year's Eve tradition and a 'Stranger Things' sendoff

It's the end of the year and there are fewer new streaming options headed to a device near you.

But it's a great time to catch up on some of best movies,television,music and video games of 2025. The Associated Press has comprehensive guides on the best releases of the year on its Year in Review page.

One of the new offerings this week doubles as a music and television option, just in time for New Year's Eve, while Netflix gives “Stranger Things” its swan song.

New Year's Eve entertainment streaming Dec. 31

— The new year is nearly upon us. Why not ring it in with a few all-star performances? There is no shortage of New Year's Eve specials to watch, but give "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest," available to stream online at ABC.com, a whirl. Catch performances from Chappell Roan, 50 Cent, Diana Ross, Chance the Rapper, 4 Non Blondes, 6lack, AJR, BigXThaPlug, Busta Rhymes, Demi Lovato, Charlie Puth, Ciara and many more.

— AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

‘Stranger Things’ says goodbye

Earlier on New Year's Eve, "Stranger Things" will make one last trip to the upside-down with its series finale. Netflix is dropping the much-hyped eighth and final episode of Season 5 at 8 p.m. Eastern. Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp and other denizens of demon-haunted Hawkins, Indiana, will engage in a final boss battle with the villain Vecna as the show that debuted in 2016 comes to a close. Fans have been anxiously speculating about which, if any, of the stars the creators may kill off in the finale. It's one of Netflix's biggest nights ever, and could easily be a record-setter for viewers. The episode is also screening in several hundred movie theaters.

— AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.