What to Stream: 'Freakier Friday,' NF, 'Landman,' 'Palm Royale' and Black Ops 7

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan re-teaming as the body-swapping mother and daughter duo in "Freakier Friday" and albums from 5 Seconds of Summer and the rapper NF are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time this week, as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists: Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys team up for the new limited-series thriller "The Beast in Me," gamers get Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Apple TV's star-studded "Palm Royale" is back.

New movies to stream from Nov. 10-16

— Richard Linklater's love letter to the French New Wave and the making of Jean-Luc Godard's "Breathless," "Nouvelle Vague," will be streaming on Netflix on Friday, Nov. 14. In his review, Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle writes that, "To a remarkable degree, Linklater's film, in French and boxed into the Academy ratio, black-and-white style of 'Breathless,' has fully imbibed that spirit, resurrecting one of the most hallowed eras of movies to capture an iconoclast in the making. The result is something endlessly stylish and almost absurdly uncanny."

— Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan re-team as the body-swapping mother and daughter duo in "Freakier Friday," a sequel to their 2003 movie, streaming on Disney+ on Wednesday. In her review, Jocelyn Noveck writes, "The chief weakness of 'Freakier Friday' — an amiable, often joyful and certainly chaotic reunion — is that while it hews overly closely to the structure, storyline and even dialogue of the original, it tries too hard to up the ante. The comedy is thus a bit more manic, and the plot machinations more overwrought (or sometimes distractingly silly)."

— Ari Aster's latest nightmare "Eddington" is set in a small, fictional New Mexico town during the coronavirus pandemic, which becomes a kind of microcosm for our polarized society at large with Joaquin Phoenix as the sheriff and Pedro Pascal as its mayor. In my review, I wrote that, "it is an anti-escapist symphony of masking debates, conspiracy theories, YouTube prophets, TikTok trends and third-rail topics in which no side is spared."

— An incurable cancer diagnoses might not be the most obvious starting place for a funny and affirming film, but that is the magic of Ryan White's documentary "Come See Me in the Good Light," about two poets, Andrea Gibson, who died in July, and Megan Falley, facing a difficult reality together. It will be on Apple TV on Friday, Nov. 14.

New music to stream from Nov. 10-16

— There's nothing worse than a band without a sense of humor. Thankfully 5 Seconds of Summer are in on the joke. Their sixth studio album, "Everyone's a Star!," sounds like the Australian pop-rock band are having fun again, from The Prodigy-esq. "Not OK" to the self-referential and effacing "Boy Band." Candor is their provocation now, and it sounds good — particularly after the band has spent the last few years exploring solo projects.

— The R&B and neo soul powerhouse Summer Walker has returned with her third studio album and first in four years. "Finally Over It," out Friday, Nov. 14, is the final chapter of her "Over It" trilogy; a release centered on transformation and autonomy. That's evident from the dreamy throwback single, "Heart of A Woman," in which the song's protagonist is disappointed with her partner — but with striking self-awareness. "In love with you but can't stand your ways," she sings. "And I try to be strong/But how much can I take?"

— Consider him one of the biggest artists on the planet that you may not be familiar with. NF, the musical moniker of Nate Feuerstein, emerged from the Christian rap world a modern answer to Eminem only to top the mainstream, all-genre Billboard 200 chart twice, with 2017's "Perception" and 2019's "The Search." On Friday, Nov. 14, he'll release "Fear," a new six-track EP featuring mgk (formerly Machine Gun Kelly) and the English singer James Arthur.

New series to stream from Nov. 10-16

— Apple TV's star-studded "Palm Royale" is back just in time for a new social season. Starring Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Leslie Bibb, Kaia Gerber, Ricky Martin AND Carol Burnett, the show is campy, colorful and fun, plus it has great costumes. Wiig plays Maxine, a woman desperate to be accepted into high society in Palm Beach, Florida, in the late 1960s. The first episode streams Wednesday and one will follow weekly into January.

— "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" cast member Heather Gay has written a book called "Bad Mormon" about how she went from a devout Mormon to leaving the church. Next, she's fronting a new docuseries that delves into that too called "Surviving Mormonism with Heather Gay." The reality TV star also speaks to others who have left the religion. All three episodes drop Wednesday on Peacock.

— Thanks to "Homeland" and "The Americans," Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys helped put the prestige in the term prestige TV. They grace the screen together in a new limited-series for Netflix called "The Beast in Me." Danes plays a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer who finds a new subject in her next door neighbor, a real estate tycoon who also may or may not have killed his first wife. Howard Gordon, who worked with Danes on "Homeland," is also the showrunner and an executive producer of "The Beast in Me." It premieres Thursday.

— David Duchovny and Jack Whitehall star in a new thriller on Prime Video called "Malice." Duchovny plays Jamie, a wealthy man vacationing with his family in Greece. He hires a tutor (played by Whitehall) named Adam to work with the kids who seems likable, personable and they invite him into their world. Soon it becomes apparent that Adam's charm is actually creepy. Something is up. As these stories go, getting rid of an interloper is never easy. All six episodes drop Friday, Nov. 14.

— "Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints" returns to Fox Nation on Sunday, Nov. 16 for a second season. The premiere details the story of Saint Patrick. The show is a passion project for Scorsese who executive produces, hosts, and narrates the episodes.

— Billy Bob Thornton has struck oil in the second season of "Landman" on Paramount+. Created by Taylor Sheridan, the show is set in modern day Texas in the world of Big Oil. Sam Elliott and Andy Garcia have joined the cast and Demi Moore also returns. The show returns Sunday, Nov. 16.

New video games to play from Nov. 10-16

— The Call of Duty team behind the Black Ops subseries delivered a chapter last year — but they're already back with Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. The new installment of the bestselling first-person shooter franchise moves to 2035 and a world "on the brink of chaos." (What else is new?) Publisher Activision is promising a "reality-shattering" experience that dives into "into the deepest corners of the human psyche." Beyond that storyline there are also 16 multiplayer maps and the ever-popular zombie mode, in which you and your friends get to blast away at relentless hordes of the undead. Lock and load Friday, Nov. 14, on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S or PC.

— Lumines Arise is the latest head trip from Enhance Games, the studio behind puzzlers like Tetris Effect, Rez Infinite and Humanity. The basic challenge is simple enough: Multicolored 2x2 blocks drift down the screen, and you need to arrange them to form single-color squares. Completed squares vanish unless you apply the "burst" mechanic, which lets you build ever-larger squares and rack up bigger scores. It's all accompanied by hallucinatory graphics and thumping electronic music, and you can plug in a virtual reality headset if you really want to feel like you're at a rave. Pick up the groove Tuesday on PlayStation 5 or PC.

