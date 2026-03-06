What to Stream: 'Zootopia 2,' Oscars, Kim Gordon, 'One Piece' and 'Scarpetta'

Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western family drama series "The Madison" debuting on Paramount+ and the animated smash "Zootopia 2" landing on Disney+ are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time this week, as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists: The Academy Awards streaming on Hulu, Nicole Kidman bringing crime writer Patricia Cornwell's famed forensic pathologist character Kay Scarpetta to life in a new series and Kim Gordon's third solo album, "Play Me."

New movies to stream from March 9-15

— After collecting $1.85 billion in box office, the Disney animated smash hit "Zootopia 2" comes to Disney+ on Wednesday. The film, a sequel to 2016's "Zootopia," follows the continuing adventures of rabbit police officer Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and her partner fox Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman). In their new case, the arrival of a mysterious viper (Key Huy Quan) leads to new revelations about the animal metropolis. In my review, I called it "a more timid and tame movie that leans largely on the (still winning) duo of Hopps and Wilde."

— For the first time, the Oscars will be streamed. In addition to the live broadcast on ABC beginning at 7 p.m. EDT Sunday, March 15, the 97th Academy Awards will be streamed on Hulu. The show will be available to all subscribers, and not require a cable subscription. (The Oscars are moving to YouTube, but not until 2029.) That also means this week is your last chance to catch up on the nominees, most of which are streaming. That includes: "Sinners," "One Battle After Another," "Weapons" and "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You" on HBO Max; "Frankenstein," "Train Dreams," "KPop Demon Hunters" and "Blue Moon" on Netflix; "Bugonia," "Hamnet" and "Song Sung Blue" on Peacock; "F1" on Apple TV+; and "The Secret Agent" and "It Was Just an Accident" on Hulu.

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

New music to stream on March 13

— On Friday, Kim Gordon — a revolutionary force in the alternative rock band Sonic Youth, the '80s New York no wave scene and the space between art and noise — will release her third solo album, "Play Me," as The Associated Press exclusively announced back in January. It follows the Grammy nominated "The Collective," her beat-heavy 2024 album that surprised and delighted audiences with its oddball trap blasts. "Play Me" shares in that spirit. It's full of propulsive production and confrontational songs that possess a keen ability to process and reflect the world. Start with the castigation of convenience culture and passive listening on its title track. Stay for "Subcon," an examination of the world's growing billionaire class and their fascination with space colonialization in a period of economic insecurity.

— To call them veterans almost feels like too slight a word. Giants of the American heavy metal Lamb of God will release their tenth studio album, “Into Oblivion” on Friday. The title is a reflection of how frontman Randy Blythe sees the current state of the affairs — an appropriate launchpad for 10-tracks of ferocity.

— AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

New series to stream from March 9-15

— "Sesame Street" drops four new episodes Monday on Netflix. The legacy preschool show found a new home on the streamer ahead of its current 56th season.

— Netflix's live-action adventure series "One Piece" returns for its second season on Tuesday. It's based on a massively popular Japanese manga series by Eiichiro Oda. The show follows a young man named Monkey D. Luffy whose dream in life is to be a pirate. In Season One, Luffy recruited his fellow pirates called the Straw Hats. In Season Two, Luffy and his crew set out to find treasure in a dangerous stretch of water called the Grand Line. There are eight episodes in "One Piece: Into the Grand Line."

— Nicole Kidman brings crime writer Patricia Cornwell's famed forensic pathologist character Kay Scarpetta to life in a new series out Wednesday. The story unfolds over two timelines: Scarpetta as a younger woman played by Rosy McEwen and in present day, played by Kidman. Jamie Lee Curtis, Bobby Cannavale, Simon Baker, Ariana DeBose, Jake Cannavale and Hunter Parrish also star.

— Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western family drama "The Madison" debuts on Paramount+ on Saturday, March 14. At its center is the Clyburn family of New York, led by matriarch Stacy Clyburn ( Michelle Pfeiffer ) who moves her family to Montana after a tragedy. Kurt Russell, Patrick J. Adams, Matthew Fox and Beau Garrett also have roles. A second season has already filmed.

— Alicia Rancilio

New video games to play from March 9-15

— When you want to hunt monsters, there's Monster Hunter. When you want to team up with monsters, there's Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, the new chapter in Capcom's spinoff series. Once you join forces with a beast, you can fly around on it and fight other creatures — though you might want to think twice before tackling the "Calamitous Elder Dragons." The story itself revolves around two warring kingdoms on the verge of apocalypse, and the gameplay is the kind of turn-based combat you'd expect in a classic role-playing adventure. Take flight Friday, March 13, on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S, Switch 2 or PC.

— Lou Kesten

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.