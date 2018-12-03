The holidays and your health: Overcoming the stress of the holidays

ORLANDO, Fla. - For many people, the holidays are a time of exciting traditions, friends and family, happy music, and festive decorations. But it’s also a stressful time of year that can cause or worsen anxiety and depression.
Experts say extra stress, unrealistic expectations or even sentimental memories that accompany the season can cause loneliness, fatigue, sadness, tension, and even a sense of loss.
One in 5 adults in the U.S. live with a mental illness. In Florida, 660,000 adults and 181,000 children live with serious mental illnesses such as depression, bipolar disorder or schizophrenia, according to the National Alliance on Mental Health, and nearly half the population will struggle with some form of mental illness during their lives.
WFTV Channel 9 is partnering with Florida Hospital to help identify what causes holiday stress, and ways to overcome the difficulties that come with a busy season.
Join Channel 9 anchor Jorge Estevez as he talks to neuropsychologist Dr. Benjamin Johnson-Markve, from Medical Psychology Associates in Orlando, and Yasmin Flasterstein from the Mental Health Association of Central Florida.
The conversation will include how to know if you have a mental health condition, when to seek professional help, how to cope with “holiday blues,” how to help a loved one, and much more. You’ll also be able to ask your own questions.
Join us for the live Q & A this Wednesday, Dec. 5 at 6:45 p.m. streaming on the WFTV Channel 9 Facebook page.
