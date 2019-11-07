  • 'Tournament of Champions': Oviedo attorney to appear on 'Jeopardy!' Thursday

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - An Oviedo attorney will appear Thursday evening on "Jeopardy!"

    Four-day winner Eric Backes will return to the show to compete in its "Tournament of Champions" round.

    Related Headlines

    Backes said he has two keys to success -- speed and relaxation.

    Read: 'Jeopardy!' teen champ donates $10K to cancer institute in honor of Alex Trebek

    "I learned that everybody's in the same boat," he said. "That you just need to relax. Think about the questions. Think about your answers."

    Backes said the University of Central Florida recently hired his wife to teach criminal justice and social work.

    He said they enjoy visiting Orlando's theme parks.

    Watch Backes compete on "Jeopardy!" at 7 p.m. on WFTV Channel 9.

    Read: 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek makes 'unforgettable' call to autistic man, his mother

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories