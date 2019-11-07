'Tournament of Champions': Oviedo attorney to appear on 'Jeopardy!' Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Oviedo attorney will appear Thursday evening on "Jeopardy!"
Four-day winner Eric Backes will return to the show to compete in its "Tournament of Champions" round.
Backes said he has two keys to success -- speed and relaxation.
"I learned that everybody's in the same boat," he said. "That you just need to relax. Think about the questions. Think about your answers."
Backes said the University of Central Florida recently hired his wife to teach criminal justice and social work.
He said they enjoy visiting Orlando's theme parks.
Watch Backes compete on "Jeopardy!" at 7 p.m. on WFTV Channel 9.
