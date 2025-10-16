50 metros where your Social Security check goes the furthest

Retirement evokes excitement as you leave behind the working world and enjoy your days to the fullest. Upon retirement, your monthly Social Security check bolsters other retirement savings to provide a regular income during your golden years.

The amount of that monthly check depends on how much you've earned during your working years, regardless of where you've lived. You must work for approximately 10 years, contributing to the system, to earn enough credits to qualify for retirement benefits. The Social Security Administration applies a formula to up to 35 of your highest annual earnings, up to the Social Security wage base, the top income for paying Social Security taxes. In 2025, that threshold was $176,100.

Full retirement age is between ages 66 and 67, but you can claim Social Security as early as age 62. Early retirement lowers your monthly benefit compared to waiting for full retirement. If you opt to work until age 70, you'll get the largest benefit possible.

The government considers Social Security benefits taxable income, but a special deduction can lower that amount for federal taxes. Nine states also apply a state income tax to Social Security income, although West Virginia is phasing out this additional tax as of 2026.

Those factors are why many retire to more affordable cities. Cities with a lower cost of living, low income tax rates, and low property taxes—characteristics of many cities in the South—draw their fair share of retirees who want to stretch their retirement savings.

Stacker used data from the Census Bureau, Bureau of Economic Statistics, Tax Foundation, and Zillow to identify the metros in the United States where Social Security checks go the furthest. Metros were ranked by cost of living. Property taxes are reported at the county level by the Tax Foundation and aggregated to the metro level, which may not fully reflect the specific locations. All data are for the latest available year. Some states may tax Social Security payments, depending on the taxpayer's adjusted gross income and age.

An aerial view of Horseshoe Curve in Altoona. (Stacker/Stacker)

Michael Shanafelt // Shutterstock

#50. Altoona, Pennsylvania

-Population: 120,269 (22.4% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 11.8% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $177,227

--Typical property tax rate: 1.1%

-Median rent: $928

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

A historic building in Rocky Mount. (Stacker/Stacker)

gurezende // Shutterstock

#49. Rocky Mount, North Carolina

-Population: 147,114 (20.7% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 11.8% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $195,758

--Typical property tax rate: 0.9%

-Median rent: $1,185

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

An aerial view of Battle Creek. (Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#48. Battle Creek, Michigan

-Population: 133,785 (19.2% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 11.8% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $185,208

--Typical property tax rate: 1.5%

-Median rent: $1,153

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

A historic courthouse in Terre Haute. (Stacker/Stacker)

Matthew Yonker // Shutterstock

#47. Terre Haute, Indiana

-Population: 168,874 (18.7% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 11.8% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $162,577

--Typical property tax rate: 0.8%

-Median rent: $1,005

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

Downtown Parkersburg. (Stacker/Stacker)

K. Yoho Photography // Shutterstock

#46. Parkersburg-Vienna, West Virginia

-Population: 87,681 (22.7% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 11.8% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $166,067

--Typical property tax rate: 0.6%

-Median rent: $926

-State taxes on Social Security?: Yes in West Virginia

An aerial view of Sioux City, Iowa. (Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#45. Sioux City, Iowa-Nebraska-South Dakota

-Population: 145,994 (16.4% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 11.9% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $217,535

--Typical property tax rate: 1.4%

-Median rent: $1,138

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

An aerial view of Johnstown. (Stacker/Stacker)

Wirestock Creators // Shutterstock

#44. Johnstown, Pennsylvania

-Population: 130,108 (24.9% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 11.9% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $107,116

--Typical property tax rate: 1.3%

-Median rent: $888

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

An aerial view of Florence. (Stacker/Stacker)

Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#43. Florence, South Carolina

-Population: 200,474 (19.2% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 12.0% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $183,900

--Typical property tax rate: 0.4%

-Median rent: $1,394

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

A bridge in Waterloo, Iowa. (Stacker/Stacker)

Sam Wagner // Shutterstock

#42. Waterloo-Cedar Falls, Iowa

-Population: 170,081 (18.8% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 12.0% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $198,173

--Typical property tax rate: 1.5%

-Median rent: $948

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

A downtown street in St. Joseph, Missouri. (Stacker/Stacker)

APN Photography // Shutterstock

#41. St. Joseph, Missouri-Kansas

-Population: 119,124 (19.2% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 12.2% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $205,575

--Typical property tax rate: 0.8%

-Median rent: $941

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

An aerial view of Laredo. (Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#40. Laredo, Texas

-Population: 272,823 (10.8% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 12.2% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $211,068

--Typical property tax rate: 1.9%

-Median rent: $1,318

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

An aerial view of Idaho State University. (Stacker/Stacker)

B Brown // Shutterstock

#39. Pocatello, Idaho

-Population: 91,010 (16.0% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 12.2% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $348,204

--Typical property tax rate: 0.7%

-Median rent: $1,106

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

A downtown street in Morristown. (Stacker/Stacker)

Dee Browning // Shutterstock

#38. Morristown, Tennessee

-Population: 126,932 (19.3% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 12.3% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $290,239

--Typical property tax rate: 0.5%

-Median rent: $1,576

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

Downtown Jefferson City from the Missouri River. (Stacker/Stacker)

Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#37. Jefferson City, Missouri

-Population: 151,523 (18.9% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 12.3% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $259,528

--Typical property tax rate: 0.8%

-Median rent: $891

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

An aerial view of Mankato. (Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#36. Mankato, Minnesota

-Population: 105,193 (16.8% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 12.4% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $305,326

--Typical property tax rate: 1.0%

-Median rent: $1,223

-State taxes on Social Security?: Yes in Minnesota

Medicine Park in Lawton. (Stacker/Stacker)

YuniqueB // Shutterstock

#35. Lawton, Oklahoma

-Population: 126,899 (15.1% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 12.4% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $147,767

--Typical property tax rate: 0.9%

-Median rent: $1,073

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

A bridge in Lima. (Stacker/Stacker)

Bravo Charlie Productions // Shutterstock

#34. Lima, Ohio

-Population: 100,866 (19.8% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 12.4% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $183,978

--Typical property tax rate: 1.1%

-Median rent: $1,189

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

A beautiful old tree. (Stacker/Stacker)

Bonnie Taylor Barry // Shutterstock

#33. Hammond, Louisiana

-Population: 139,823 (15.9% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 12.5% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $218,241

--Typical property tax rate: Not available

-Median rent: $1,342

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

An aerial view of Yuma. (Stacker/Stacker)

Tim Roberts Photography // Shutterstock

#32. Yuma, Arizona

-Population: 220,310 (21.3% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 12.5% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $277,859

--Typical property tax rate: 0.7%

-Median rent: $1,408

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

An aerial view of Jackson. (Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#31. Jackson, Tennessee

-Population: 183,680 (18.4% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 12.7% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $200,603

--Typical property tax rate: 0.6%

-Median rent: $1,391

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

An aerial view of Grand Island. (Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#30. Grand Island, Nebraska

-Population: 77,278 (17.3% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 12.7% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $256,856

--Typical property tax rate: 1.3%

-Median rent: $1,361

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

Calhoun County Courthouse. (Stacker/Stacker)

JMcQ // Shutterstock

#29. Anniston-Oxford, Alabama

-Population: 116,427 (19.0% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 12.8% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $165,445

--Typical property tax rate: 0.4%

-Median rent: $998

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

The Shreveport skyline. (Stacker/Stacker)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#28. Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana

-Population: 383,269 (18.6% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 12.9% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $173,540

--Typical property tax rate: Not available

-Median rent: $1,351

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

A bridge in Gadsden. (Stacker/Stacker)

Talmon Murphy Jr // Shutterstock

#27. Gadsden, Alabama

-Population: 103,207 (20.3% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 13.0% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $176,692

--Typical property tax rate: 0.4%

-Median rent: $1,121

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

An aerial view of Lafayette. (Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#26. Lafayette, Louisiana

-Population: 419,704 (16.6% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 13.0% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $195,879

--Typical property tax rate: Not available

-Median rent: $1,355

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

An aerial view of Duluth. (Stacker/Stacker)

Photo Spirit // Shutterstock

#25. Duluth, Minnesota-Wisconsin

-Population: 281,815 (21.9% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 13.0% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $257,868

--Typical property tax rate: 1.3%

-Median rent: $1,307

-State taxes on Social Security?: Yes in Minnesota

An aerial view of downtown Lake Charles. (Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#24. Lake Charles, Louisiana

-Population: 242,975 (17.3% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 13.3% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $195,318

--Typical property tax rate: Not available

-Median rent: $1,066

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

The Lowndes County Courthouse in Valdosta. (Stacker/Stacker)

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#23. Valdosta, Georgia

-Population: 152,588 (15.1% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 13.3% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $214,729

--Typical property tax rate: 0.9%

-Median rent: $1,397

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

An aerial view of Sierra Vista. (Stacker/Stacker)

Tim Roberts Photography // Shutterstock

#22. Sierra Vista-Douglas, Arizona

-Population: 125,773 (26.0% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 13.3% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $260,457

--Typical property tax rate: 0.6%

-Median rent: $1,348

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

A downtown street. (Stacker/Stacker)

Sabrina Janelle Gordon // Shutterstock

#21. Mansfield, Ohio

-Population: 124,853 (20.8% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 13.4% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $189,166

--Typical property tax rate: 1.3%

-Median rent: $918

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

The historic transfer house in Decatur. (Stacker/Stacker)

Steve Collender // Shutterstock

#20. Decatur, Illinois

-Population: 100,737 (21.9% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 13.4% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $123,615

--Typical property tax rate: 2.1%

-Median rent: $1,099

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

Sunset over downtown Farmington. (Stacker/Stacker)

Shoppy22 // Shutterstock

#19. Farmington, New Mexico

-Population: 120,817 (18.0% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 13.5% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $258,655

--Typical property tax rate: 0.7%

-Median rent: $1,242

-State taxes on Social Security?: Yes in New Mexico

A downtown street. (Stacker/Stacker)

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#18. Albany, Georgia

-Population: 145,451 (18.2% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 13.6% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $161,373

--Typical property tax rate: 1.2%

-Median rent: $1,154

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

A clocktower in downtown Cape Girardeau. (Stacker/Stacker)

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#17. Cape Girardeau, Missouri-Illinois

-Population: 98,862 (19.3% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 13.7% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $227,274

--Typical property tax rate: 0.7%

-Median rent: $961

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

A family on a waterfront bench. (Stacker/Stacker)

Amilcar Lugo Diaz // Shutterstock

#16. Sumter, South Carolina

-Population: 104,776 (18.6% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 13.8% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $201,616

--Typical property tax rate: 0.5%

-Median rent: $1,456

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

An aerial view of Alexandria. (Stacker/Stacker)

Matt Gush // Shutterstock

#15. Alexandria, Louisiana

-Population: 148,008 (17.6% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 13.8% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $161,530

--Typical property tax rate: Not available

-Median rent: $985

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

An aerial view of Grand Forks. (Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#14. Grand Forks, North Dakota-Minnesota

-Population: 104,184 (16.3% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 13.8% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $265,873

--Typical property tax rate: 1.1%

-Median rent: $1,115

-State taxes on Social Security?: Yes in Minnesota

A downtown street. (Stacker/Stacker)

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#13. Enid, Oklahoma

-Population: 62,007 (17.2% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 13.9% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $137,642

--Typical property tax rate: 0.9%

-Median rent: $1,090

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

An aerial view of downtown Youngstown. (Stacker/Stacker)

SNEHIT PHOTO // Shutterstock

#12. Youngstown-Warren, Ohio

-Population: 426,086 (23.3% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 14.0% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $167,713

--Typical property tax rate: 1.4%

-Median rent: $1,016

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

An aerial view of Topeka. (Stacker/Stacker)

Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#11. Topeka, Kansas

-Population: 232,648 (20.6% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 14.1% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $217,515

--Typical property tax rate: 1.4%

-Median rent: $1,248

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

An aerial view of Hot Springs. (Stacker/Stacker)

Sharon Day // Shutterstock

#10. Hot Springs, Arkansas

-Population: 99,902 (25.9% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 14.2% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $244,730

--Typical property tax rate: 0.5%

-Median rent: $1,245

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

Downtown Jonesboro. (Stacker/Stacker)

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#9. Jonesboro, Arkansas

-Population: 138,152 (15.1% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 14.3% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $198,311

--Typical property tax rate: 0.5%

-Median rent: $1,273

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

A historic downtown street. (Stacker/Stacker)

Sabrina Janelle Gordon // Shutterstock

#8. Joplin, Missouri-Kansas

-Population: 207,131 (17.9% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 14.4% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $221,139

--Typical property tax rate: 0.7%

-Median rent: $1,216

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

An old theater in Florence, Alabama. (Stacker/Stacker)

Luisa P Oswalt // Shutterstock

#7. Florence-Muscle Shoals, Alabama

-Population: 156,287 (21.1% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 14.4% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $203,427

--Typical property tax rate: 0.4%

-Median rent: $1,142

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

A boat on the water. (Stacker/Stacker)

Xackery Irving // Shutterstock

#6. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas

-Population: 914,820 (12.1% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 14.4% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $189,549

--Typical property tax rate: 1.8%

-Median rent: $1,162

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

A hot air balloon festival in Kingsport, Tennessee. (Stacker/Stacker)

Dee Browning // Shutterstock

#5. Kingsport-Bristol, Tennessee-Virginia

-Population: 313,876 (23.3% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 14.6% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $239,740

--Typical property tax rate: 0.6%

-Median rent: $1,333

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

A downtown street in Texarkana. (Stacker/Stacker)

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#4. Texarkana, Texas-Arkansas

-Population: 145,576 (18.2% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 14.7% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $176,562

--Typical property tax rate: 1.0%

-Median rent: $1,119

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

A parade in Brownsville. (Stacker/Stacker)

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#3. Brownsville-Harlingen, Texas

-Population: 431,874 (14.7% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 14.8% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $198,914

--Typical property tax rate: 1.6%

-Median rent: $1,507

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

A downtown street. (Stacker/Stacker)

Kit Leong // Shutterstock

#2. Fort Smith, Arkansas-Oklahoma

-Population: 232,848 (18.1% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 14.9% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $194,254

--Typical property tax rate: 0.6%

-Median rent: $1,064

-State taxes on Social Security?: None

An aerial view of Monroe. (Stacker/Stacker)

Matt Gush // Shutterstock

#1. Monroe, Louisiana

-Population: 221,921 (18.1% aged 65+)

-Cost of living: 16.4% below the U.S. average

-Median home price: $158,222

--Typical property tax rate: Not available

-Median rent: $1,012

-State taxes on Social Security?: None