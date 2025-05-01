'60 Minutes' report that prompted Trump lawsuit is nominated for an Emmy Award

It got "60 Minutes" sued by the man who became president of the United States. Now it's up for a major award — for precisely the same aspect of it that so enraged Donald Trump.

Last fall's "60 Minutes" story on Kamala Harris — the subject of Trump's $20 billion lawsuit against CBS — was nominated for an Emmy Award Thursday for "outstanding edited interview." Trump, in his lawsuit, complained that the interview was deceptively edited to make his Democratic election opponent look good.

The annual News & Documentary Emmys will be awarded in late June. “60 Minutes” is competing against interviews with singer Celine Dion, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, Pope Francis and WNBA star Brittney Griner.

The fallout over the Harris interview still hangs over CBS News. The news division claims to have done nothing wrong, but its parent company, Paramount Global, is reportedly negotiating a settlement with Trump.

Many CBS News journalists oppose a settlement. Former "60 Minutes" executive producer Bill Owens, who has fought against such a deal, resigned last month. Owens cited in his resignation the corporate restrictions placed on him in the wake of the Harris story, which is also the subject of an investigation by President Trump's FCC chairman.

Trump complained about the interview again on Wednesday in a Truth Social post. This time, his anger spread to The New York Times, which in a story on Tuesday said that "legal experts have called the suit baseless and an easy victory for CBS."

“They don't mean that, they just have a non curable case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME,” the president wrote, saying he's looking into potential legal action against the newspaper.

“The New York Times will not be deterred by the administration's intimidation tactics,” the newspaper said in response.

___

David Bauder writes about media for the AP. Follow him at http://x.com/dbauder and https://bsky.app/profile/dbauder.bsky.social

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.