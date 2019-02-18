0 9 At Your Desk: Monday, Feb. 18

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Monday:

HIT-AND-RUN: An Orlando man who pulled over to help change a tire on Interstate 4 was killed by a hit-and-run driver around 1 a.m. Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Channel 9's Q McCray was live on scene when the driver was arrested. See the video here.

SUNRAIL CRASH: Officials are on the scene after a SunRail train struck and killed a person Monday morning. The crash happened in the area of East Oak Ridge Road and South Orange Avenue around 10:08 a.m., according to Orange County Fire Rescue. Watch Eyewitness News at Noon for the latest, and read more here.

SHOOTING: A man is in the hospital after being shot in the head outside of a bar off of East Colonial Drive early Monday morning, according to Orange County deputies. Deputies said the shooting happened just west of Semoran Boulevard after 4 a.m. outside of El Riconcito Bar & Grill. Watch Eyewitness News at Noon for the latest, and read more here.

DEADLY SHOOTING: A 31-year-old-man was found shot dead in his car in the middle of the road in Orange County early Monday morning, according to Orange County deputies. Deputies said the man had gunshot wounds to the torso and was unresponsive when they arrived on scene near the intersection of South Orange Blossom Trail and Landstreet Road. Watch Eyewitness News at Noon for the latest, and read more here.

HAVE YOU SEEN THESE TEENS?: Investigators want to find a teenager who they said shot a man in the neck. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said the teenager crashed a party for the victim's children. Deputies said the shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday on East Church Street in Oak Hill. Click here to read the latest updates.

'I love you, I've been shot at work': The victims of an employee who started shooting after hearing he was being fired at a suburban Chicago industrial warehouse were co-workers that included a plant manager whose wife says he texted her "I love you, I've been shot at work," and an intern in his first day on the job. Click here to take look at the victims.

ARRESTED: A Florida mother is upset after her 11-year-old son was kicked out of school, suspended and arrested after refusing to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance. Find out the details of the case here.

FATAL SHOOTING: Kissimmee police say at least one person died after a shooting Sunday night. Police said an anonymous 911 caller reported shots fired around Hill Street and Person Street around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. Around the same time, officers said two men with gunshot wounds arrived at a nearby hospital. Watch Eyewitness News at Noon for the latest, and read more here.

RECORD HEAT!

