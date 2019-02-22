0 9 At Your Desk: Friday, Feb. 22

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Friday:

SHOOTING: One person is dead after a shooting in a subdivision near Ocoee Friday morning, Orange County deputies said. Deputies said they are actively searching for the suspect. Read the latest updates here, and watch Eyewitness News at Noon for more.

RIGHT NOW: @OrangeCoSheriff deputies are searching for a suspect following a deadly shooting. This happened just a little after 7am. Deputies say they found the victim shot. That victim died on scene. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/vjYV0NjAaj — Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) February 22, 2019

CHIEF RESIGNS: Orlando Fire Department Chief Rod Williams resigned Thursday afternoon, one day after 9 Investigates reported that a federal investigator determined last week that Williams sexually harassed, discriminated against and retaliated against the sole female assistant fire chief on his staff. Click here to watch the original report and read the latest updates here.

OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING: An armed man was shot Thursday evening after he shot at three officers at an apartment complex, the Kissimmee Police Department said. Police said they were called shortly before 10 p.m. to Wickham Avenue near Dyer Boulevard and West Columbia Avenue after a woman said a neighbor was threatening her with a gun. Read the latest here.

.@kissimmeepolice Chief Jeff O’Dell addressing media about shootout involving his officers. 50yo Suspect Lance Wester was shot in the leg. Chief says Wester started firing at officer when they knocked on his door after he threatened his neighbor who called 911. Officers are fine pic.twitter.com/uARGqJ38kd — Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) February 22, 2019

OVERDOSE: Deputies responded to a Seminole County gas station with reports of three people passed out near a gas pump. Shortly after they arrived, the deputies realized all three had overdosed. Watch the body camera video footage of the deputies working to save the trio's lives here.

211: An average of 8,000 Central Florida residents call the Heart of Florida United Way's 211 helpline each month. The helpline connects people with services, including food stamps, childcare and domestic violence shelters. Orange County resident Judimar Pesante said she often called 211 to find help for her neighbors, but she gave up on the helpline. Find out what's changed since then.

'I felt betrayed': United Way CEO says investigation triggered major changes to 211 helpline https://t.co/1MOtgbv1zQ via @WFTV @NAlvarezWFTV — Daralene Jones (@DJonesWFTV) February 22, 2019

RESCUED: One man is glad to be alive after he thought he was going to die when his car went into a retention pond Thursday morning. The incident happened around 10 a.m. when the man lost control of his vehicle in the area of State Road 417 and Narcoossee Road near Lake Nona. Read more here.

A road ranger dove into a pond to save a man who was trapped in his vehicle after veering off the roadway | Details: https://t.co/bARLFZdMzo pic.twitter.com/S9VMJg91KY — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) February 22, 2019

BLOCKED?: House Democrats on Friday introduced a resolution to block the national emergency declaration announced by President Donald Trump last week to fund his promised wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Find out how it would work here.

LAUNCHED: SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral on Thursday evening, lighting up the night sky. The rocket blasted off at 8:45 p.m. The rocket launched Nusantara Satu, a communication satellite for Indonesia, as well as a commercial moon lander and small satellites.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: WFTV reporter Lauren Seabrook sits down with a local law enforcement officer who opens up about his own attempted suicide. In the interview, he tells Seabrook about the stress and pressures inherent in his job that led to his attempt to kill himself. All of this comes just as a new study reveals for the first time the number of police officers killing themselves has eclipsed the number of officers killed in the line of duty. Catch the full report tonight on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:45 p.m.

>>> Check your Central Florida five-day forecast <<<

WARM WEEKEND AHEAD!

© 2019 Cox Media Group.