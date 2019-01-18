0 9 At Your Desk: Friday, Jan. 18

EMOTIONAL SUPPORT ALLIGATOR: Wally is around 3 years old, about 4 ½ feet long, with a mouth full of razor-sharp teeth and large eyes, and he is an emotional support alligator. Meet Wally.

SMOKABLE MEDICAL MARIJUANA: Gov. Ron DeSantis came to Central Florida to call for an end in Florida's ban on smokable medical marijuana. More on what DeSantis said.

Orange County Sheriff's Office PREGNANT WOMAN SHOT: A 34-year-old Orlando man was arrested Thursday evening in connection with a shooting that killed an unborn child and injured two others, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. Read more here.

SEXUAL EMCOUNTER CENTER: Four Tampa-area residents are accused of operating an unlicensed “sexual encounter center.” Read article.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: The Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida officials said they have seen a spike in necessity from families and individuals seeking food amid the government shutdown. How to help.

ROAD RAGE SHOOTING: An 85-year-old man was arrested after a road rage shooting, according to deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office. More details.

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN: As the government shutdown enters its record 27th day, families across the country are fighting to make ends meet. More about the concerns.

There has been a food drive at @MCO for federal workers. Some families may have another source of income, or a savings, but this shutdown is showing just how many Americans live from paycheck to paycheck and rely on getting paid for their work. https://t.co/96x5JeMCa6 — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) January 17, 2019

WHEN YOU GET HOME: How much sway do “big sugar” companies have over Florida? 9 Investigates discovered that sugar companies have given money to both political parties. Ron DeSantis’ campaign included tackling environmental issues and standing up to big sugar. But as he highlighted water problems during his inauguration, the stage he stood on, the banners behind him, the PA system and the folding chairs were partially paid for by big sugar. On Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m., Investigative reporter Christopher Heath discusses the impact that could have on DeSantis’ administration.

