0 9 At Your Desk: Friday, Jan. 25

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Friday:

Zephen Xaver, 21, shot and killed five women inside the bank, police said. MURDEROUS DREAMS, DARK TEXTS: While some family and neighbors said they were shocked by Zephen Xaver’s actions, others were warning authorities and his family about Xaver’s violent thoughts and dreams. Click/swipe here for story.

WOMAN THWARTS CARJACKER: A South Florida woman thwarted a carjacker when she kicked, screamed and wrestled a large kitchen knife away from the assailant. Click/swipe here for story.

Roger Stone Alex Wong/Getty Images EX-TRUMP ADVISER ARRESTED: Roger Stone was indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller and arrested early Friday in Florida. Click/swipe here for story.

FLORIDA SECRETARY OF STATE RESIGNS: The state's top elections official abruptly resigned Thursday after a Tallahassee newspaper obtained photos of him wearing blackface and dressed as a Hurricane Katrina victim. Click/swipe here for story.

The National Weather Service will be surveying the damage Friday in Lake County, ranging from torn aluminum roofing to downed trees to damaged headstones. LAKE COUNTY STORM: "I was in the bed asleep and it hit. It threw my wife out of bed, moved our furniture all around. It was a mess.” Click/swipe here to read story.

FAA HALTS FLIGHTS: The FAA said they’ve experienced a slight increase in sick leave at two air traffic control facilities affecting airports, including Florida. Click/swipe here to read story.

3-YEAR-OLD FOUND ALIVE: Authorities in Craven County say 3-year-old Casey Hathaway, who was missing for more than two days, has been found alive in good health near the home he disappeared from. Click/swipe here to read story.

METALLICA SINGS LORETTA LYNN: Nothing else matters when Metallica decides to cover a Loretta Lynn hit on a Nashville stage. Check it out here.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: From his stance on environmental and water issues, to his dramatic change in policy on medical marijuana, to pardoning the Groveland Four and removing Rick Scott’s appointees from the Central Florida Expressway Authority, new Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has demonstrated how different his administration is compared to the previous one. How two leaders of the same party hold radically different positions on Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m.

BRRRR! BUNDLE UP CENTRAL FLORIDA

Feels like temperatures are plunging through the 30s this morning. pic.twitter.com/jeAXbpvPEE — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) January 25, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.