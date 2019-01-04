0 9 At Your Desk: Friday, Jan. 4

FIERY CRASH UPDATE: Five children were among the seven people killed in a fiery crash on I-75 near Gainesville, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Read the update from FHP on this tragic story.

TAX REFUND DELAY?: With a partial government shutdown now in its second full week with no end in sight and tax season quickly approaching, the impasse could impact tax refunds. Here's why.

YOGA STUDIO SHOOTING: A Florida hot yoga studio will reopen this weekend after a shooting that claimed the lives of two students. Read more here.

MEN HOSPITALIZED: Two men were hospitalized Thursday after they shot each other in Cocoa, police said. Here's what we know.

RECALL ALERT: Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited has increased the company’s recent recall of Losartan potassium tablets USP from two lots to 10 lots. Read about the unexpected impurity found.

JUMPY SUSPECT: New York City police are searching for a man who escaped custody by jumping out of a second-floor window! Here's the story.

BURGER BLUNDER: A man said he was trapped in a Burger King bathroom for more than an hour and was promised free burger meals for life in settlement over the ordeal. Here's why he decided to sue the fast food restaurant.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: On Wednesday, investigative reporter Christopher Heath uncovered why Orange County has more registered sex offenders than any other county in Florida. Now, Chris has dug through the numbers to see which parts of the county offenders call home. Watch his report today on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

