9 At Your Desk: Friday, March 8

SPLASHDOWN: SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule is back back on Earth. After its historic launch last week, the capsule is reentered Earth’s atmosphere and splash downed into the Atlantic Ocean east of Cape Canaveral at 8:45 a.m. Friday. Watch Eyewitness News at Noon for the latest updates, and read more here.

Splashdown! As seen on @WFTV with @RAsaWFTV and @BShieldsWFTV the @SpaceX Dragon Capsule that will soon carry astronauts back into space just returned from what appears to have been a successful journey. #missionaccomplished #spacex pic.twitter.com/ssxxXTs8Aw — Greg Warmoth WFTV (@GWarmothWFTV) March 8, 2019

MORE VICTIMS?: Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson told Channel 9 on Thursday afternoon that there are more potential victims of a fired substitute teacher accused of molesting students. Both the Osceola County Sheriff's Office and the Kissimmee Police Department are interviewing more alleged victims of Syed Yasseen-Asher, 19. Read the latest updates here.

TICKET FRAUD: An Orlando man was arrested in a massive credit card fraud case involving theme park tickets. Federal investigators say he used stolen credit card information to buy more than a quarter million dollars' worth of universal hotel and ticket packages. Read more here.

HOUSE FIRE: Four adults, two toddlers and two dogs escaped a house fire in Pine Hills Friday morning, Orange County Fire Rescue said. Two vehicles and the home were on fire, firefighters said. Watch Eyewitness News at Noon for the latest updates, and read more here.

#Video #workingfire crews making progress on knockdown, 6 people and 2 dogs got out safely. pic.twitter.com/U0MmIa1GJP — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) March 8, 2019

MEDICAL MARIJUANA: The Florida Senate passed a repeal of the state's medical marijuana smoking ban Thursday rather than face the prospects of seeing patients get access to smokable pot with no regulations at all. Read more here.

FIREBALL: A tractor-trailer carrying Fireball Cinnamon Whisky rolled over in Massachusetts -- interrupting traffic and prompting a massive cleanup effort. Click here to read more.

GAS THEFT: The Brevard County Sheriff's Office has arrested five men in what investigators think was a foiled plan to steal thousands of gallons of fuel. Investigators said the suspects went to great lengths to disguise the thefts. Read more here.

AIRWOLF: Actor Jan-Michael Vincent, best known for his portrayal of Stringfellow Hawke on the television show "Airwolf" from 1984 to 1987, has died, according to TMZ. He was 74. Read more about his career here.

SPRING FORWARD: If you live for those extra hours of daylight in the afternoons that daylight saving time brings, take heart, your time is coming. Daylight saving time, that is. Find out when to change your clocks here. If you thought Floridians weren't going to do that anymore, you're not alone. Find out why we still need to change our clocks here.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: 9 investigates uncovered that Orange County Public Schools now ranks second in the state for the number of in-school suspensions. School leaders say that's good news. Investigative reporter Karla Ray first looked into the change in how students were being disciplined after finding a sharp drop in the number of out-of-school suspensions and she found some smaller districts now have more out of school suspensions than Orange. Catch the full report tonight on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:45 p.m.

SO LONG, WINTER!

Winter has been suspended! Enjoy the warmth! pic.twitter.com/AsbIB6wDKd — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) March 8, 2019

