0 9 At Your Desk: Monday, Dec. 17

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Monday:

BRRR!: Chilly start! Stormy weather expected later this week across Central Florida. Update with certified meteorologist Brian Shields.

It turns wet and stormy later this week!! pic.twitter.com/3U5AJAb9Rb — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) December 17, 2018

PORCH PIRATES: A seasonal delivery employee and two others were arrested in connection with a package-stealing scheme, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said. Watch the surveillance video.

CHILDREN HOSPITALIZED: Two children were struck by a car in Indian Harbour Beach, the volunteer fire department said. Read how volunteer firefighters at the scene jumped into action.

CHRISTMAS SPIRIT: A group of good Samaritans in Virginia is making sure the children of inmates at its local jails will have a good Christmas. Read story.

PARROT RUFFLES FEATHERS: The parrot, which was kicked out of the National Animal Welfare Trust sanctuary for swearing too much, has learned how to use Amazon’s Alexa and decided to shop online when his owner was away. Read more.

SELFLESS ACT: A couple announced to their wedding guests that everyone would be taking a break from the reception to contribute to a cause dear to their hearts: Toys for Tots. Here's the story.

CENTRAL FLORIDA TEMPERATURES: 5-Day Forecast

ARREST MADE: An Orlando woman said she was watching TV at home on Thursday when a man broke into her home, pointed a gun at her and then robbed and sexually battered her, according to court documents. Read story.

WHO IS PRESIDENT TRUMP'S CABINET?: You hear the names on the news, but do you know who makes up the president’s Cabinet? Click/tap to find out.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: High-tech testing on human remains has narrowed the search field in a 30-year-old cold case. Investigative Reporter Karla Ray obtained the results of an "isotope" test that was done to narrow where an unidentified person lived before that person was found dead in Lake County 30 years ago. Tune in to Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. for the full report.

DRY WEEK BUT MAJOR STORM SYSTEM COMING SOON

Dry early week, but we'll have a major storm system bring us rain and storms later this week. Busy pattern! See you on Channel 9! pic.twitter.com/UD1F5jWqn6 — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) December 17, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.