9 At Your Desk: Monday, Feb. 25

NEW DETAILS: An Orange County man accused of shooting and killing a man while a 5-year-old boy was nearby was denied bond on Sunday. Orange County deputies said the suspect, 26-year-old Jace Gipson, shot and killed 31-year-old Bernard Hildreth in his car on South Orange Blossom Trail last week. Gipson is charged with second-degree murder. Read the latest updates here, and watch Eyewitness News at Noon for more.

'DEVASTATING': We're getting a new look at the damage left behind at a Winter Haven home after a plane crashed into it Saturday. National Transportation Safety Board investigators started investigating the crash Sunday. A pilot died, and a teenager was hurt when the plane came through the house. Find out how the family is remembering the pilot here.

DEATH PENALTY?: Prosecutors want to seek the death penalty for one of the men accused of luring his former roommate to an apartment and killing him over a stolen PlayStation. Read the latest updates on the case here.

BUSTED: Orange County deputies said a tweet alerted them that vehicles were illegally passing school buses while they were loading and unloading children on Goldenrod Road between Lake Underhill Road and Colonial Drive. Since then, the Sheriff’s Office has upped traffic enforcement in the area. Monday marked their third patrol of the area this month. Find out what the penalties drivers face here.

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS CAR?: The Florida Highway Patrol is looking into a hit-and-run crash that left a 70-year-old man dead. Troopers said the fatal crash happened Saturday night around 11 p.m. on State Road 528. Troopers are now looking for the driver of a maroon Ford Mustang believed to be responsible for his death. Click here for more information on the crash.

According to a newly obtained police report, Uber driver Justin Hughes, 31, attacked a 3-year-old girl in a utility closet Jan. 30 at Victory Chapel Christian Church in Jacksonville. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

ARRESTED: According to a newly obtained police report, Uber driver Justin Hughes, 31, attacked a 3-year-old girl in a utility closet Jan. 30 at Victory Chapel Christian Church in Jacksonville. According to the report, he allegedly blamed Japanese graphic novels and anime for his behavior. Click here to read more.

AND THE AWARDS WENT TO...: The top prize in Hollywood was handed out Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles as Hollywood’s best and brightest gathered to honor their own at the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony. Here are the Oscar winners and losers.

ARREST LOOMING?: Police in Florida are expected to issue an arrest warrant Monday for New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Read the details of what Kraft is accused of here.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: Classic cars for sale? Local owners say the dealership they used to sell their cars never gave them a dime. Action 9’s Todd Ulrich looks into past disputes and why customers claim law enforcement refuses to get involved. Catch the full report tonight on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:45 p.m.

COOLER AIR ARRIVES!

