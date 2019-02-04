0 9 At Your Desk: Monday, Feb. 4

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Monday:

TRAGIC: More than 30 animals -- including dogs, snakes and tortoises -- are dead after a fire at an animal sanctuary in Orange County early Monday morning, firefighters said. Orange County Fire Rescue said the fire broke out after 1 a.m. at Second Chance Wildlife Sanctuary on Baron Road in Orange County. A GoFundMe page for the sanctuary has already raised more than $20,000. Read the latest on the fire here, and watch Eyewitness News at Noon for updates.

AIRPORT SUICIDE: A Transportation Security Administration worker jumped to his death inside a terminal Saturday at Orlando International Airport and authorities immediately locked down the area for security concerns. There were still delays on many departing flights into Saturday evening. Authorities said the TSA worker committed suicide around 9:30 a.m. Read the latest here.

RIP: Longtime "The Young and the Restless" star Kristoff St. John has died, according to multiple reports. He was 52. Click here for more about the actor's life.

APOLOGY: Former Florida Secretary of State Michael Ertel apologized on social media Sunday, after photos came out last month showing him in blackface. Ertel started his statement by writing, “I’m a better man then I was fourteen years ago.” He said he’s been “rightfully apologizing” for the photo that shows him in an offensive Halloween costume in 2005. Click here to read more.

DOUBLE SHOOTING: Two people are dead after a shooting in an apartment near International Drive early Monday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said a 24-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man were found dead with gunshot wounds in an apartment on Meadow Bend Loop just after 2 a.m. Find out the latest here.

BODY FOUND: Officials are investigating after a man was found dead in an elevator shaft by construction workers early Monday morning, according to the Orlando Police Department. Read more.

FIST-BUMP: New England quarterback Tom Brady walked onto the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Los Angles Rams and greeted a lot of people. Among those was game referee John Parry and the Internet exploded with a familiar conspiracy: the fix is in, the Patriots will win Super Bowl 53. Click here to read more of the Internet's reaction.

COMMERCIALS: Super Bowl ads tend to come in two flavors: inspirational and humorous. With so many eyeballs watching, the advertisers want to evoke an emotion, be it warm or chortle-worthy. No matter which approach they took, here are 10 ads that made a mark.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: An Oviedo mom bought a specialized service dog to protect her son who suffers epileptic seizures. She paid $13,000, but now claims the trainer failed to provide a dog to keep her son safe. She turned to Action 9's Todd Ulrich for answers. Watch Ulrich's full report today on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:45 p.m.

WARMING UP!

