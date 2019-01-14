0 9 At Your Desk: Monday, Jan. 14

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Monday:

UNBORN CHILD KILLED: Orange County deputies confirmed an unborn child has died after a pregnant woman and a man were shot in Orange County on Saturday night. The shooting occurred at the Los Robles apartment complex on Silver Star Road around 11:30 p.m., deputies said. Watch Eyewitness News at noon for the latest updates, and read more here.

UPDATE: A man related to a missing Marion County couple has been found in Nebraska with the couple's car. Deputies have also confirmed that remains found on Layton and Donna Underwood's property in Dunnellon are indeed human remains, but have not identified whose remains they are. Read the latest here.

$10 TICKETS: A digital lottery for “HAMILTON” the musical tickets will begin in conjunction with the show’s first performance on Jan. 22 in Orlando at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, producer Jeffrey Seller and Performing Arts Center officials said. Forty tickets will be sold for every performance for $10 each. Read the details here.

OH, FLORIDA MAN: A Florida man threatened to kill someone with kindness, then stabbed a neighbor with a machete with the word “kindness” written on it, investigators said. Click for the full story.

TUNNELING: Mexican authorities discovered another drug tunnel on the Arizona-Mexico border, the third tunnel found in the area in less than a month. The discovery comes as President Donald Trump and House Democrats remain deadlocked over fundingfor a border wall, which has caused a partial government shutdown that is now well into its third week. Read the latest here.

MARATHON: Many magical moments happened between the start and finish lines of the 26th annual Walt Disney World Marathon on Sunday. Click here for a look back at some of the most memorable.

SHIP SHAPE: The Oasis of the Seas is back out to sea with a new load of passengers days after officials confirmed a norovirus outbreak on the ship sickened more than 400 people on board. The ship left Port Canaveral around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday headed for Nassau. On Saturday, the ship had docked a day early following the norovirus outbreak. Read the latest.

ARRESTED: A 66-year-old woman threatened a mass shooting on Facebook at a memorial service for a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office K-9 dog killed in the line of duty, according to the Associated Press. Find out more here.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: Tonight Action 9's Todd Ulrich Investigates a medical billing dispute that's all too common. A Marion County woman claims 50 minutes at the ER for a minor injury turned into a $6,000 bill. She called Ulrich, who got results. Tonight, Ulrich will explain the common mistake that can inflate your hospital bill. Watch the full report today on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

COOLER WEEK AHEAD!

