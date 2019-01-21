WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Monday:
$10 HAMILTON TICKETS: A Digital lottery began for $10 ‘HAMILTON’ tickets to the Orlando show on Jan. 22. Here's how to enter.
TRAGIC ATV CRASH: A 9-year-old boy driving an ATV crashed, killing a 58-year-old passenger in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Read article.
MAMA'S BOY: A man tried to rob a convenience store to prove to his mother that he’s independent and can take care of himself, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Read more.
BUNDLE UP! From 80 degrees Saturday to the 30s Monday morning, some of the coldest weather of the season moved into Central Florida. More about the changes ahead.
HELPFUL HORSES: Infrared video from the sheriff's helicopter shows horses chase a suspect out of their pasture! Watch it here.
ARMED AND DANGEROUS: St. Cloud police are looking for a man who they said shot a woman, believed to be his wife, and another man Sunday near East Lake Toho. More details.
TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE: The only total lunar eclipse this year and next came with a supermoon bonus. See stunning photos from around the world.
INDIGENOUS PEOPLES MARCH: A grinning teen wearing a red Make America Great Again hat stood inches from a Native American who was chanting and playing a ceremonial drum during an Indigenous Peoples March. Watch video, read more.
WHEN YOU GET HOME: OSHA has put Coleman Federal Prison on notice after determining a string of violence against corrections officers made the facility a hazardous workplace, investigative reporter Karla Ray found out. The violence was first reported by 9 Investigates in September. On Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m., Ray will discuss the suggestions OSHA is now making to protect both staff and inmates.
PHOTOS & FACTS ABOUT MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.
Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that." - Martin Luther King Jr.
Reflecting on MLK: 'The baddest brother of the 20th century' https://t.co/VJnfHOrN04 pic.twitter.com/L5ALPSGQFp— WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) January 21, 2019
