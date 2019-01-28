0 9 At Your Desk: Monday, Jan. 28

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Monday:

ARRESTED: Grant Amato was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree premeditated murder early Monday morning after three people were found dead in a home near Chuluota on Friday. Click here to read more, and watch Eyewitness News at Noon for live updates from WFTV's Jeff Levkulich.

REMEMBERING CHALLENGER: Monday marks 33 years since the space shuttle Challenger lifted off on a cold Florida morning and passed into history when the ship carrying seven astronauts – one the first “civilian” in space – exploded some 73 seconds into its flight. Click here to look back at the day.

FATAL CRASH: A 32-year-old Orlando woman was killed Monday morning when the car she was a passenger in was struck by a semi-truck on eastbound Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Read more here.

Orlando woman killed in I-4 crash, according to FHP | Read more: https://t.co/fxylKLV4cM pic.twitter.com/iTNvE7SHKB — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) January 28, 2019

ORCA DIES AT SEAWORLD: Kayla, a 30-year-old female orca, has died Monday, according to a statement from SeaWorld. A representative said in the statement that Kayla was showing signs of discomfort on January 26 that worsened through Sunday, January 27. Click here for more.

Sad news: Kayla the orca died Monday morning at @SeaWorld | Read more: https://t.co/tUF7PfhRu2 pic.twitter.com/2Mcd401sNb — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) January 28, 2019

MAIL CALL: Mailing a letter? You're going to have to fork over an extra nickel for that stamp. According to The Associated Press, a first-class Forever stamp now costs 55 cents – a 10 percent hike from the previous price. The change, which went into effect Sunday, is "the biggest price increase by total cents" ever for the U.S. Postal Service, the AP reported. Find out more here.

YIKES: Police in Brevard County said a man shoved a handgun into a woman's mouth after she complained he was talking too much during a TV show. Click here to read the details.

FRIED: Fried foods have never been included in a healthy diet, and a new study finds daily consumption is associated with a “higher risk of all cause and cardiovascular mortality” in U.S. women. Read more about the study's results here.

Eating fried #chicken increases risk of death for women by 13 percent, study finds 🍗 | Read more: https://t.co/ChkQjo5r1q pic.twitter.com/1Eweelutwr — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) January 28, 2019

D'OH!: This is not the way to make some dough. A burglar crawled on the floor of a South Florida pizza shop Thursday after his accomplice smashed the glass of the front door. But after stealing a safe, the joke was on the thieves -- the cash had been removed the night before, according to reports. Watch the surveilance footage here.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: A Brevard County family was sent a $2.2-million hospital bill from their insurance company. The hospital bill was really for the man’s twin brother who died after suffering fatal burns at work. Even when the family contacted the company about the mistake, the company still took cash out of their health account to pay for some of it. Eight weeks later, after the issue was still not resolved, they called Action 9. Consumer investigator Todd Ulrich gets results and answers about how this can happen, and why disputes take so long. See the full report on Eyewitness News starting tonight at 5 p.m.

COOL START TO THE WEEK!

Goodbye rain!! See ya on 9! pic.twitter.com/xXmanEJGXS — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) January 28, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.