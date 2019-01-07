0 9 At Your Desk: Monday, Jan. 7

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Monday:

COUPLE ARRESTED : A couple racked up more than $10,000 at a Florida Keys hotel and then fled, authorities said. Here's how they managed to rack up the big charges.

FAMILY KILLED IN CRASH: A suspected drunken driver heading the wrong way on I-75 in Kentucky struck a vehicle carrying five family members from Michigan who were heading home after a Florida vacation. Read story here.

ARRESTS MADE: Three people were arrested Monday in connection with the shooting death of a woman at a Kissimmee condo complex, police said. What we know so far.

BODY IN BACKYARD: A body that was found in the backyard of a Port Richey home might be connected to a triple homicide, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. Details here.

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN: The partial government shutdown that began Dec. 22 continues as a stalemate between President Donald Trump and congressional leaders over his demand for $5 billion to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Read More.

SHUTDOWN DAY 17: 800,000 government employees are either working without pay or are furloughed: https://t.co/nagDyz6au8 pic.twitter.com/fT6IkEPmUm — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 7, 2019

TINDER NIGHTMARE: For the first time, the sisters of a Massachusetts woman who was brutally stabbed in Cohasset after meeting with a man she had previously met on Tinder are speaking out about the incident. Here's what they said about their sister's brutal attack.

ACTOR GETS HEAT FOR THANKING SATAN: Christian Bale's acceptance speech was a little unexpected and lit up social media. More details.

BRIDGE OPENS: A new Interstate 4 bridge over Colonial Drive and Garland Avenue opened to traffic Monday, the Florida Department of Transportation said. How the bridge can help your commute.

NEW DRIVE 🚗: here’s a look at the new ramp to I-4 Eastbound from Garland & Amelia. Barrels blocking the left part of the bridge. But it is causing traffic in the elevated lanes between Colonial & Fairbanks, which already was having delays (cont’d) @WFTV pic.twitter.com/zylXO3FNKa — Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) January 7, 2019

WHEN YOU GET HOME: Action 9 investigates sky-high insurance premiums that were recently approved and that could force thousands of families to cancel their policies. Todd Ulrich asked state regulators why the hike was approved and what options customers have. Watch Ulrich's report today on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

BIG COLD FRONT MOVING IN!

© 2019 Cox Media Group.