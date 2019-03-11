0 9 At Your Desk: Monday, March 11

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Monday:

NEW DETAILS: A 28-year-old woman who drove her dead 11-year-old daughter to Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies on Sunday morning has been charged with first-degree murder in the girl's fatal stabbing, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. According to an affisavit, she said she killed her so she wouldn't have sex with men. Watch Eyewitness News at Noon for the latest updates, and read more here.

NEW DETAILS: Woman said she stabbed 11-year-old daughter to death to keep her from having sex, affidavit says | Read more: https://t.co/fGwR8HwoFz pic.twitter.com/LGZpIuOkVJ — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) March 11, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.

TRAGIC: A 15-year-old Pine Ridge High School student died in a three-car crash out front of the school Monday morning, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Watch Eyewitness News at Noon for the latest updates and read the latest updates here.

MOROTCYCLIST KILLED: The eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 were shut down Monday morning after a fatal crash involving two cars and two motorcycles. Troopers said one of the motorcyclists, a woman from Indiana, died on the scene. The other, a man from Indiana, was transported to Central Florida Regional Hospital with critical injuries. Read what troopers said caused the crash here.

UPDATE: 1 motorcyclist dead, 1 critically injured after four vehicle crash on I-4 eastbound near #LakeMary | Read the latest: https://t.co/bzxtxAeSU6 @QMcCrayWFTV @RAsaWFTV pic.twitter.com/a1MCnd0og3 — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) March 11, 2019

SHOOTING: A 33-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday morning at a condominium complex, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were called shortly after 8:30 a.m. to the Lyme Bay Colony condominiums near Rio Grande Avenue and 40th Street after Jamarr L. Howard had been shot. Deputies said he was pronounced dead at the hospital. Click here to read more.

WOW: A snorkeler apparently had a once-in-a-lifetime experience and lived to tell about it. Rainer Schimpf was snorkeling near Port Elizabeth Harbor in South Africa during a sardine run last month, according to reports. While he was just under the surface of the water, a Bryde’s whale came up and opened its mouth, trying to swallow the tour operator. Read more and see photos of the incident here.

Snorkeler caught in whale's mouth during swim | Watch the video: https://t.co/9k8HyJxcXY pic.twitter.com/uodznkQAEV — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) March 11, 2019

IF YOU'RE FEELING SLEEPY: Today is National Napping Day. We won't tell if you take a little snooze in your cubicle.

TRAGIC: A high school coach and his wife were killed after they were electrocuted on a high school baseball field in Liberty County, Florida, according to news outlets. Read the details here.

#Florida high school coach, wife dead in electrocution on baseball field, son injured | Read more: https://t.co/3JxZekN7cN pic.twitter.com/Uo9uWdEmgb — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) March 11, 2019

WHEN YOU GET HOME: Defective dishwashers flooded a Merritt Island home not once but twice. An Electrolux dishwasher caught fire, melts part, and flooded a kitchen resulting in $15,000 in damages. Insurance covered the loss and Electrolux replaced dishwasher. But the appliance failed again, flooded homes, an now resulted in $30,000-plus in damages. The homeowner wants Electrolux to pay, but it's turned into a five-year fight. Action 9's Todd Ulrich get results. Catch the full report tonight on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:45 p.m.

>>> Check your Central Florida five-day forecast <<<

WARM WEATHER CONTINUES!

Good Morning! Soaring temperatures again - but two fronts are on the way. I'll see you on Channel 9! pic.twitter.com/Nty07Jw8oL — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) March 11, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.