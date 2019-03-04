0 9 At Your Desk: Monday, March 4

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Monday:

ARRESTED: A Central Florida substitute teacher is under arrest and accused of sexually abusing children, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the parent of one alleged victim reported their child was molested by Fnu Syedyaseen-Asher, who worked as a substitute teacher at Boggy Creek Elementary near Kissimmee. Watch Eyewitness News at Noon for the latest updates, and read more here.

TRAFFIC SHIFT: Get ready for another noticeable change on I-4 as crews reach another stage of the I-4 Ultimate project. Late Monday night into Tuesday morning, crews will shift the traffic pattern along I-4 westbound between John Young Parkway and Conroy Road. Click here to find out how the shift will impact your commute.

DEADLY STORMS: Officials believe the death toll may rise Monday as officials search debris left by a tornado that swept through eastern Alabama on Sunday, leaving at least 23 people dead and a widespread trail of damage and destruction. Read the latest updates on the damage here.

YIKES: A 4-year-old Utah boy underwent surgery after a neighbor’s dog ripped his arm off Sunday afternoon, according to news reports. Read where firefighters said happened.

RIP: A fan-favorite contestant on Season 13 of “The Voice” has died at age 33. E! News reported Janice Freeman, who was on Team Miley on the NBC reality TV show, died from combined complications of lupus and a bronchial infection, her representative said. Click here to read more.

RECALL: Subaru is recalling 1.3 million vehicles in the U.S. because the brake lights may not illuminate properly.The recall covers certain 2014 to 2016 Forester, 2008 through 2016 Impreza and 2013 through 2017 Crosstrek vehicles. Click here to find out which models are impacted.

LEGALIZE IT?: Florida has already legalized medical marijuana, and now there’s a push to legalize recreational use as well. Florida House Bill 1117 would allow adults, ages 21 and over, to legally possess, use and transport up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana and grow up to six plants. Read more about the bill here.

WOW: A massive, nearly 750-pound alligator was found Monday, dying in a Georgia ditch. The 50-year-old alligator was found in an irrigation ditch, where it had been for about a week, which is not unusual, before three people picked it up, WALB reported. See photos of the gator here.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: At least five customers claim Petland at Waterford Lakes recently sold them sick puppies that cost them thousands in vet bills within weeks. One family claims after spending $4,000 their vet said the puppy was not fit to sell. When the customer returned the dog to the store, they said the company only gave a partial refund. Another family was hit with $9,000 in vet bills, but Petland only covered half. Consumer investigator Todd Ulrich confronts store and explains what Florida’s pet law covers, and what it doesn’t. Catch the full report tonight on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:45 p.m.

>>> Check your Central Florida five-day forecast <<<

CHILL RETURNS!

A late winter chill is on have way. I’ll see you on Channel 9. pic.twitter.com/zLPuFuZ6se — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) March 4, 2019

