0 9 At Your Desk: Thursday, Dec. 20

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Thursday:

SEVERE WEATHER: Nearly all of Central Florida is under a tornado watch and tornado warnings are popping up across the area as strong storms continue to roll in Thursday. A tornado watch was issued for Central Florida through 4 p.m. Thursday with tornado warnings popping in in parts of Orange, Seminole, Lake and Seminole counties. Watch Channel 9 for live coverage at noon, and read the latest updates here.

ARRESTED: A former Orlando firefighter turned himself in to authorities Wednesday after he was accused of recording an audio clip of Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill while responding to a 911 call in August 2017, according to union officials. Read the latest here.

MISSING: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a two-year-old boy last seen in Lake County. According to FDLE, Carter Cox was last seen in the 1200 block of Water Willow Drive in Groveland. Carter is 2 feet tall, weighs 35 pounds, has blond hair and gray eyes. Investigators believe the boy may be with 33-year-old Rosie Cruz. FDLE did not say if the two are related. Find out more.

FATAL SHOOTING: One man was killed and a second person was critically injured Wednesday evening in a pair of shootings, the Sanford Police Department said. Police said the shootings are connected but it's unknown how. Click here for the latest.

TRAGIC: A Florida sheriff’s deputy used his service weapon to kill himself in front of several colleagues Wednesday morning after going on his police radio and reporting that he had killed his wife, his 6-year-old granddaughter and his adult daughter. Read the latest updates.

CASE TO CONTINUE: A judge in New York ruled Thursday to allow the case against Harvey Weinstein to move forward after the embattled Hollywood producer’s attorneys argued the case had devolved into chaos, according to multiple reports. Click here to read the full story.

JUST IN: Judge allows #HarveyWeinstein sexual assault case to move forward | Read the latest: https://t.co/0ty3RKo3NK pic.twitter.com/9YBIyhhFWp — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) December 20, 2018

CENTRAL FLORIDA TEMPERATURES: 5-Day Forecast

A former New Smyrna Beach Middle School teacher was arrested Wednesday on charges of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old student and sending him nude photos, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

SENTENCED: A former Volusia County teacher was sentenced Wednesday to time in jail as well as community service for having sex with a 14-year-old student. A judge sentenced Stephanie Peterson to three years in prison and two years of community service. Click for more.

SEARCH FOR SUSPECT: A 15-year-old Boone High School student was gunned down Tuesday while walking to school, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of his killer. On Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office released security footage of a car that could be tied to the shooting. Click for more information.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: After 9 Investigates' Karla Ray aired a story about a family’s fight to keep their special needs son in the classroom, an attorney reached out with another egregious case of school leaders failing to provide services to a special needs high schooler. This teen is legally blind and her IEP calls for her coursework to be provided in large font and/or braile, and an administrative judge ruled that the district repeatedly failed to provide the free and appropriate education she’s entitled to. That ruling came in August, but the family says nothing changed this semester, so they pulled the girl out of the classroom and are teaching her at home. Now, they’re fighting for the district to pay for her private education after continuously breaking the IEP even after a judge’s ruling. Watch Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m. for the full report.

SEVERE WEATHER SLAMS CENTRAL FLORIDA

Today will be the worst weather day of the year for Central Florida! It’ll be stormy all day - and the severe weather threat (wind damage, tornadoes) will be with us through this evening. Stay safe - stay alert! I’ll see you on Channel 9! pic.twitter.com/jQ9D5pEemC — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) December 20, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.