9 At Your Desk: Thursday, Feb. 14

SHOOTING: Investigators say a 23-year-old man pulled out a handgun and fired at Orange County deputies during a domestic violence incident, and captured video of the shootout on his Instagram. Read more here, and watch Eyewtiness News at Noon for the latest.

Man was live streaming on Instagram during crossfire with #OrangeCounty deputies, report says | Read the latest updates: https://t.co/EK1UicPGkt pic.twitter.com/UWmkNiQ3QW — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) February 14, 2019

ONE YEAR LATER: One year ago today, 17 people were killed inside the halls of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Look back on that day here, and find out how Central Floridians are memorializing the tragedy here.

SMELLS FISHY: A Florida man received an income tax refund of $980,000 two years ago -- but he only reported income of $18,497, the Tampa Bay Times reported. It took a while, but Internal Revenue Service officials smelled something fishy and filed a federal forfeiture complaint in U.S. District Court in Tampa, the newspaper reported. Find out what he did here.

#Florida man said he made $18K in 2016, yet received a $980K refund | How he said it happened: https://t.co/J4JKqDkLed pic.twitter.com/WyTwTT6dpj — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) February 14, 2019

GOLF COURSE CHASE: A man stole a truck then led police on a wild chase through busy golf courses, narrowly missing at least one woman, Lady Lake police say. Watch the full video of the chase here.

Man says someone is ‘eating his brains,' rips up golf courses in wild chase, #LadyLake police say | Watch the video here: https://t.co/iL8CZAjN2v pic.twitter.com/oMEJGTCuQu — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) February 14, 2019

MISSING MOM: Cocoa police are actively searching for a missing mother of four who hasn’t been home since Saturday, and her family is making an urgent plea for help. Read the latest updates on the case.

WHAT ARE TOLLS GOOD FOR?: No state has more toll roads than Florida, and no part of Florida has more miles of toll roads than Central Florida. Right now, there are two major road expansion projects underway in Central Florida, both of which are toll projects. The new I-4 Ultimate and the Wekiva Parkway will both feature toll roads, and even after the roads are paid for, don’t expect the tolls to go away. Find out why.

Florida has more toll roads than any other state. Why that won't be changing anytime soon.https://t.co/8Ldr8U482z — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) February 14, 2019

WHAT NOT TO SAY IN PUBLIC: “You all need to get out of here because I’m fixin’ to blow it up." That's what one man is thought to have said in a Home Depot bathroom, prompting someone to call 911 and report a bomb threat. Read more here.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: Action 9 exposes how a Maitland dating service signs clients to $3,000-$5,000 contracts for guaranteed “quality” dates -- then doesn’t deliver. Consumer investigator Todd Ulrich focuses on a Winter Park woman, one of many complaints we found claiming dating “leads” don’t really exist. In one case her attorney says she can document one date was a man paid by the dating service to take her to dinner. We confront the compnay and tell why some dating contracts are high risk. Watch this story tonight on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:45p.m.

Thursday AM across #CentralFlorida: These were the low temperatures.

The extended forecast is not showing any significant fronts that could bring us this type of weather ... for a while. pic.twitter.com/RiS5IbNbvj — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) February 14, 2019

