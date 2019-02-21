0 9 At Your Desk: Thursday, Feb. 21

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Thursday:

RESIGNATION?: The UCF Board of Trustees is two hours into a hearing to decide whether or not the board will accept the resignation of President Dale Whittaker. Read the latest updates on our live blog from the meeting, and watch Eyewitness News at Noon for more.

WATCH LIVE: #UCF board of trustees calls meeting to consider accepting president's resignation | Tune in here: https://t.co/c9qYiIfZL5 pic.twitter.com/du3sC55bhD — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) February 21, 2019

ACTOR IN CUSTODY: School start times will change in Osceola County, and some parents are not happy about that. Some parents stormed out of the Osceola County School Board chambers as soon as members voted 4-1 in favor of changing start times after a two-hour discussion during a meeting Tuesday evening. Read more here.

NEW: Police reveal why they believe "Empire" star Jussie Smollett filed a false report; say he was dissatisfied with salary https://t.co/nFoFht5EL5 pic.twitter.com/x7ZXzHc3PU — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) February 21, 2019

JAILHOUSE PHONE CALLS: Newly released jailhouse phone calls provide insight into how a woman arrested in connection with the death of her 2-year-old son was adjusting to life at the Orange County Jail. Why said she she's being compared to Casey Anthony.

AT A CROSSROADS: Here's something you don't see often in bustling Orange County: A shopping plaza being demolished near a theme park. Some of the businesses on Walt Disney World’s doorstep are getting a big check from the state in exchange for closing up shop, and it's offering a glimpse at what FDOT has planned for I-4 after the I-4 Ultimate project is complete. Read the latest here.

FIRST HEARING: A 15-year-old boy who shot a 48-year-old man in the neck early Sunday after being asked to leave a party to which he had not been invited surrendered to the Daytona Beach Police Department Wednesday morning, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said. A judge decided Thursday to keep him behind bars. Watch Eyewitness News at Noon for the latest.

#Developing: Judge found probable cause to keep 15yo James Powell behind bars for attempted murder. He’s accused of showing up to a party uninvited and shooting homeowner Joel Tatro who confronted him. Tatro is paralyzed in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/6VHTfq3nAg — Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) February 21, 2019

ALLEGATIONS: A federal investigator said Wednesday that the Orlando Fire Department chief sexually harassed an assistant fire chief, discriminated against her and retaliated against her. Sources told 9 Investigates' Shannon Butler that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission did not say the fire chief had to be fired, because that is not the agency's job. Read more here.

COUNTDOWN IS ON: Central Florida is expected get a show lighting up the night sky this week. SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral on Thursday evening. Find out more about the launch here.

MUSIC TO YOUR EARS: It’s music to a high-risk mother’s ears. Her baby’s heartbeat. And recently, music therapists at Advent Health have found a way to make that sound even more special. The therapists record the baby’s heartbeat and then incorporate its rhythm into the parents’ favorite song. They then take the song and rewrite its melodies to match the baby’s heartbeat. Read more.

Music to a mother's ears: Hospital provides high-risk mothers with songs matched to baby's heartbeat | Find out how it works: https://t.co/n0JdUzDiFS @AdventHealth @SAckermanWFTV pic.twitter.com/44w8B2Qmjw — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) February 21, 2019

WHEN YOU GET HOME: In the past month, charities say clothing donations are way up and credit the Netflix hit show “Tidying Up” about giving. But all clothing charity drives and bins are not the same. We investigate how several well-known charities use for-profit companies to collect and sell clothes----then they get about 15 cents on the dollar. Catch the full report tonight on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:45p.m.

>>> Check your Central Florida five-day forecast <<<

UNSEASONABLY WARM!

Close to record warmth AGAIN today! Changes this weekend...I'll see ya on 9! pic.twitter.com/9UtUvSeECC — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) February 21, 2019

