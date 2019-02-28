0 9 At Your Desk: Thursday, Feb. 28

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Thursday:

DISTURBING: An 18-year-old Orange County man told deputies he’d fantasized about committing murder and stabbed his mother to death unprovoked Wednesday night, according to an arrest affidavit. Watch Eyewitness News at Noon for the latest updates, and read what we know so far here.

NEW DETAILS: 18-year-old #OrangeCounty man ‘fantasized of committing murder,' stabbed mother to death unprovoked, affidavit says | Read the latest: https://t.co/XXOtNBFrkn @QMcCrayWFTV pic.twitter.com/WSx7G4w8Gp — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) February 28, 2019

NOW WHAT?: Accused cop killer Markeith Loyd appeared in court Wednesday afternoon to try to obtain raw footage of an interview Channel 9 conducted of his niece. Loyd said there is a massive conspiracy against him, that he is being framed and that news media are telling lies about him. Find out what else he said in court here.

MYSTERY INVESTIGATION: For more than 16 hours, several Orange County deputies and crime scene units were on scene searching a home in Azalea Park. Deputies would not say why they are searching the home, but crime scene detectives, multiple CSI vans and a mobile command unit were observed at the home. Watch Eyewitness News at Noon for the latest updates, and read what we know so far here.

DON'T DO THIS WHILE DRIVING: A new proposal in a Florida law could make it illegal to pet your dog while driving. Find out how the law would work here.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.

MOTIVE?: The family of a Cocoa mother who police said was shot and killed by a man accused of trying to sexually batter her last year said that suspect threatened her before her disappearance. Joshua Taylor, 30, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the murder of 31-year-old Tashaun Jackson, whose body was found in a rural area in Osceola County earlier this month. Read what her family has to say here.

RECALL: More than half a million vehicles are being recalled by Hyundai and Kia due to engine fires. The car manufacturers, which are both part of Hyundai Motor Group, are adding three recalls, according to The Associated Press. Click here to find out which models are impacted.

HOSPITALIZED: Actor Luke Perry remained hospitalized Thursday, one day after he had a stroke at his home in Sherman Oaks, according to entertainment news site TMZ. Get the latest updates on his condition here.

FORTNITE: Many parents are struggling with kids who are addicted to the video game “Fortnite.” Now doctors in Boston say they've seen some young players with health problems typically only seen in adults. Find out how they say the game is impacting children's health.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: Investigative reporter Christopher Heath looks at one of the root causes of the UCF building scandal. State legislators and former-Gov. Rick Scott cut back on capital funds for the state university system over the years. As a result, UCF and other state schools had to get “creative” with how they funded new construction. That’s how UCF ended up using $38 million in operating funds on a capital project to replace an entire building. Now, legislators are poised to impose even tougher restrictions on how colleges in the state system can spend money. Catch the full report tonight on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:45 p.m.

>>> Check your Central Florida five-day forecast <<<

WARM END TO THE WEEK!

Great for playground time today & working outdoors. On Channel 9, I'm tracking a big weekend warm up - but a winter front on the way next week...lots of changes. See ya on 9! pic.twitter.com/XzaMDvxAzJ — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) February 28, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.