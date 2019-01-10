0 9 At Your Desk: Thursday, Jan. 10

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Thursday:

DOCTOR ARRESTED: A 42-year-old doctor who lives in Windermere but who practices in The Villages was arrested Tuesday on child pornography and child solicitation charges. Investigators said Trinetra Vaidya was arrested on a warrant in Volusia County after he sent pornographic images of underage girls to his girlfriend, who was arrested Monday. Read more of the disturbing details here.

FOOTAGE OF FIERY CRASH: Body camera video shows investigators using an ax to rescue a driver from a burning car after a fatal wrong-way crash Wednesday on I-95 in Volusia County. The video shows officers putting their own lives at risk to rescue the victims, using a punch to break a window of the sedan to get one victim out. See the footage and read the latest about the crash here.

MOM ARRESTED: A Tennessee mom is facing a child abuse charge after deputies said she put her baby in a backyard freezer on someone else's property. Witnesses said they found the woman alone in a crawlspace and the 8-month-old in the freezer, which had a closed lid and "about an inch of water in the bottom," according to reports. Read more here.

KETO OR NO?: While the highly popular keto diet seems to be part of many people’s New Year’s resolutions, not everyone is a fan -- including celebrity trainer Jillian Michaels. In an interview with Women’s Health magazine, Michaels, 44, criticized the low carb, high fat diet. Read why she doesn't like the diet plan here.

PURSE SNATCERS: Investigators said two women used credit cards from purses they stole to buy 200 Visa gift cards worth a combined $30,000. Deputies said they know of three victims, but there could be more victims, because the duo is known to travel from Orange County to Dade County. Read the full story.

FROSTY: It was a chilly start to Thursday in Central Florida after a cold front blew through Wednesday night, certified meteorologist Brian Shields said. "After one of our coldest starts this season, we do it again tonight. We’ll drop into the 30s and 40s by early Friday morning," Shields said. Watch Eyewitness News at noon for your latest forecast, and click here to read more.

Naythen Aubain, left, is accused of killing and dismembering his 90-year-old grandmother, Katerine Aubain, right, and their landlord, Jane Wentka, 87, in the Utica, New York, apartment building they shared. Utica Police Department

DISTURBING: A 29-year-old New York man said he killed and "chopped up" the remains of this grandmother and landlord, according to reports. “I’ll chop anyone up who disrespects Jesus Christ,” he continued. Click to read more.

RECALL: Nearly 2 million more Toyota and Lexus vehicles in North America are being recalled for a possible defect that could cause airbags to explode, spraying shrapnel at drivers and passengers, the automaker announced Wednesday. Find out which cars are impacted here.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: A local couple responded to a licensed Realtor listing for a Windermere lakefront home. The agents told them it was short sale, so they need to lock in a contract the same day. The couple wrote a $30,000 check. A month later, the Realtor said the contract was denied, and now claims his bank account was hacked and their $30,000 is gone. WFTV's Todd Ulrich tracked down the Realtor, and contacted the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Watch the full report today on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. and find out how to avoid risky short sale contracts.

COLD WEATHER CONTINUES!

With lighter winds overnight, we'll see more widespread frost form compared to this morning.

Frost is likely in areas in pink, with patchy frost possible in portions of Volusia, Seminole and Orange counties. pic.twitter.com/LgwXqbN7lW — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) January 10, 2019

