0 9 At Your Desk: Thursday, Jan. 17

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Thursday:

TEACHER ARRESTED: A Marion County teacher was arrested Thursday on charges of inappropriately touching a student, according to the Belleview Police Department. Kevin Tindall, 47, was placed on administrative leave from Belleview Elementary School, officials said. Watch Eyewitness News at noon for the latest updates, and read more here.

BODY FOUND: A body was found in Lake Baldwin Thursday, the Orlando Police Department said. Police said a witness reported seeing “what appeared to be a mannequin” floating in the water. Officers at the scene near New Broad Street and Welham Street determined there was a body in the lake, but it is unknown whether foul play was involved. Read the latest here.

BRRRRRR: Here is Mother Nature's reminder that it technically is winter, even if we do live in Florida. Central Florida will see the coldest air of the season over the next few days, as well as some wet weather. Temperatures will start to climb this weekend... and then fall hard. Check the latest forecast here.

DRIVER SOUGHT: A driver drove away after fatally striking a person on State Road 408 Wednesday evening near downtown, the Orlando Police Department said. The crash was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of SR 408 at the entry ramp near South Crystal Lake Drive, Orlando police Lt. Frank Chisari said. Police said Thursday that they found the car involved, but have not identified the driver. Click for the latest updates.

@OrlandoPolice have found the vehicle involved in the hit and run on the 408 last night. #wftv — Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) January 17, 2019

HOW MUCH?!: A dishwasher that was fired from her job for missing work to attend church was awarded $21 million by a jury in Miami Monday. Marie Jean Pierre had been a dishwasher for 10 years at the Conrad Miami when she was fired in 2016 for “unexcused absences.” Her boss fired her after she missed six Sundays to attend church, according to reports. Read the full story here.

THE FUTURE IS SOLAR: By 2020, the Orlando Utility Commission wants to add 100 megawatts of solar power to their grid. It's an ambitious step that would supply roughly 10 percent of their 250,000 customers in Orange and Osceola counties. Find out how the system works.

PEEPING TOM: An alleged peeping Tom in Florida was left with a fractured cheekbone and eye socket after he looked inside the bedroom window of a girl whose father is a former NFL player. Click to read the full story.

Ex-#NFL player beats up alleged peeping Tom outside daughter's window | Details: https://t.co/VGiA32CKyn pic.twitter.com/KoDvvgYD77 — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) January 17, 2019

SHOW YOUR SUPPORT: Phillip Lippolis has been battling leukemia for seven years, and though he's back in the hospital, he's not letting it stop him from living his life. His grandmother is asking for anyone to take a few minutes and send Phillip a letter to let him know he has support in his fight. Find out how to get involved.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: A death inside of the Polk County State Prison is raising questions about a lucrative private medical contract. The state privatized healthcare under Gov. Rick Scott in 2012. Since then more than 2,000 inmates have died, most from what was deemed natural causes. Investigative reporter Daralene Jones has learned the state is now facing a lawsuit over this death and questions about quality of care in state prisons. Watch Eyewitness News tonights starting at 5 p.m. for the full report.

AWESOME END TO THE WEEK!

An even bigger front is on the way. I'll see ya on 9! pic.twitter.com/YP8Cwh4967 — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) January 17, 2019

