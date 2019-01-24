0 9 At Your Desk: Thursday, Jan. 24

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Thursday:

Authorities released video of Zephen Xaver, 21, being led in handcuffs by Highland County Sheriff’s deputies to the jail. SEBRING BANK SHOOTING: The suspect's ex-girlfriend said she tried to warn people about Zephen Xaver's potential for harm, and that he "always hated people and wanted everybody to die." Read updated story.

LEMUR, WALLABY UPDATE: A lemur and other exotic animals are doing better nearly two months after they were hurt in a suspected drunken driving incident on I-4, but their caretaker says he wants them back. Read more.

STRONG STORMS: Severe weather hit Central Florida Thursday, causing damage to several counties. Update on the damage.

FLORIDA PRISONS PROBLEM: "Hard on crime is hard on taxpayers.” A new report to the state from the Florida Legislature’s Office of Program Policy Analysis and Government Accountability is highlighting places where the state could save money through prison diversion. More details.

Freedom Ryder Zobrist WOMAN DANCES NAKED: A Florida woman is behind bars after deputies said she threatened an employee and danced naked outside a Pensacola Waffle House. But that's not all she did. Read more.

GENERAL MILLS RECALL: General Mills has issued a recall for 5-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour. Here's why.

MISSING 3-YEAR-OLD: A North Carolina 3-year-old disappeared earlier this week. Update on the search for Casey Hathaway.

DANGERS OF WALKING IN FLORIDA: A Washington research firm says the Sunshine State – and specifically Central Florida – tops the list of most dangerous places for pedestrians. Here's why.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: A Melbourne man claims he paid Hippo Roofing for a metal roof certified to handle Category 4 winds. After the installation, the roof failed inspection for high winds. Action 9's Todd Ulrich investigates several similar complaints with the county against Hippo Roofing about its installations. Watch the live report on Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m.

WHAT A STORM!

This is why they have the damage in the Tuscanooga Rd area of Mascotte.

I went back and looked at velocity data from our doppler radar and found 85mph winds near ground level in that area.

Interestingly, no rotation.@WFTV @QMcCrayWFTV pic.twitter.com/GIyazGviEZ — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) January 24, 2019

