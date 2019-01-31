0 9 At Your Desk: Thursday, Jan. 31

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Thursday:

CARJACKED: Orange County deputies are working to identify the man they said carjacked a pregnant woman and drove off in her car with her 1-year-old child still in the basckseat Wednesday evening. Read the latest on who police are looking for here, and watch Eyewitness News at Noon for updates.

NEW FOOTAGE: Police have released a video showing three assailants opening fire during a fatal weekend shooting on the streets of downtown Orlando. Investigators said the video captured the gunfire that killed Keveon Smith, 22, and injured two others early Saturday. Watch the video and read more here.

NEW DETAILS: The toddler who fell into a rhino exhibit at the Brevard Zoo on New Year’s Day suffered a lacerated liver, an injured kidney and injuries to her back, chest, abdomen, head and leg. The new details were revealed in a 29-page report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released to Channel 9 on Wednesday. Click to read the full story.

TRAGIC: The Orange County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday released several 911 calls made after four small children discovered their 29-year-old mother's body in their home in December. Investigators said Nelonza Pugh, 29, fatally shot his wife, Brooke Jenkins-Pugh, Dec. 19 at their Blackburn Court home near the University of Central Florida. Find out the new details we learned through the 911 calls.

GOOD SAMARITAN: A good Samaritan made sure that more than 70 homeless people had a warm place to sleep after their propane tanks were confiscated as temperatures fell in Chicago. The unnamed person purchased hotel rooms for all 70 people. And the good gesture wasn’t for just one night, it was for the remainder of the week, the Tribune reported. Read the rest of the heartwarming story here.

OH, FLORIDA: The FBI is investigating the discovery of an underground tunnel that appears to lead to a Chase bank in Pembroke Pines, the Sun-Sentinel reported. Investigators said the tunnel is between 2 to 4 feet wide and at least 50 yards long. Read more here.

RECALL: Three more lots of infant liquid ibuprofen have been included in a voluntary recall because of concerns that there are higher levels of concentration for the medicine, Newsweek reported Thursday. Find out which medicines are affected.

ARRESTED: A South Carolina woman is accused of cruelty to children after a video and several images posted on social media showed the woman pouring bottled water on her sleeping 9-month-old daughter’s face, WIS reported. Read why she said she did it here.

COOL TODAY, WARM NEXT WEEK!

