0 9 At Your Desk: Thursday, Jan. 3

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Thursday:

STRAW BRAWL: A Florida man wasn't pleased that a McDonald's didn't have straws on the counter (because of a law, as it turns out), so he took his frustration out on a woman behind the counter. As luck would have it, he messed with the wrong clerk. Watch the video here (Word of warning: Lots of swearing, punches, etc.)

I-4's FIRST BIG CHANGE OF 2019: Heads up for your way home tonight: Crews shifted lanes of I-4 near Lee Road overnight, and there's another big change just a few days away. Click here to see what changed and what's to come.

MORE MONKEYS: A population of wild monkeys living in Central Florida, carrying a herpes virus that is deadly to humans, could double in the next few years. Click here to read more about the difficult choice Florida has to make when it comes to what to do about them.

NEW LEADERSHIP IN WASHINGTON: Members of the 116th Congress will be sworn in on Thursday afternoon and, following a procedure that dates back more than a century, will elect a speaker, swear an oath and get to work. Read more about the new leadership and what could come next in a divided Capitol.

FAMILY HORROR: A 39-year-old man accused of shooting his wife and her parents said he found a video of her cheating, Melbourne police say. Read more about the New Year's Day attack and how two five-year-old twins escaped.

NO BUTTS ON THE BEACH: A Florida lawmaker wants to make your next trip to the beach smoke-free. Read more about the proposed ban, when it could start, and how much you could be punished if you're caught lighting up.

UNIVERSAL SUSPECT RELEASED: A 23-year-old man accused of trying to kidnap a girl at Universal Studios Orlando left the Orange County Jail on Wednesday evening. Why a judge decided to let him go, and what his mother had to say to Channel 9.

FAREWELL, 'CAPTAIN': Daryl Dragon, better known as 'Captain' from the '70s musical duo Captain & Tennille died Wednesday at the age of 76. His ex-wife and music partner, Toni Tennille was by his side. Read more about his life and musical legacy.

SEAWORLD, FREE WORLD (...FOR KIDS): SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando is offering free admission to kids age 5 and younger for all of 2019... but parents have to do a little homework first. Click here to read what you have to do before bringing your kids to the park.

