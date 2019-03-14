0 9 At Your Desk: Thursday, March 14

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Thursday:

COLD CASE SOLVED: A Jacksonville man is in custody in connection with the August 1984 beating and murder of 25-year-old Orlando Navy recruit, Pamela Cahanes, the Seminole County sheriff announced Thursday. Watch Eyewitness News at Noon for the latest updates on how the cold case was solved, and check the WFTV homepage for updates.

WANTED: Orange County deputies are searching for a suspect they say is armed and dangerous after an armed robbery and shooting on Wednesday. Deputies said Deangelo McCoy, 19, is suspected of shooting at a woman after a robbery around 1:40 p.m. on South Ivey Lane. Click here to read the latest.

DEADLY CRASH: Three men were standing by their car in the eastbound lanes of State Road 50 after a crash when another car stuck the trio killing two of them and seriously injuring the other Thursday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Find out why troopers say they were standing in the roadway.

CLASSES CANCELED: After a 17-year-old student committed suicide in at Lake Mary High School Wednesday morning, the school district announced it would cancel classes on Thursday as well as extracurricular activities. Grief counselors, however, are on campus Thursday and Friday for students and staff members in need. Read the latest on the incident here.

GROUNDED: The U.S. joined several other countries Wednesday in grounding Boeing 737 Max airplanes as authorities investigate Sunday’s deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash. Watch Eyewitness News at Noon for live updates on how the move is impacting travel at OIA, and read more about the controversy involving the planes here.

PI DAY: What could be better than a day that celebrates pie – both pizza and the other kind? Find out where you can score deals on various forms of pie today here.

I-4 EYESORE: Driverless shuttles will be coming to another part of Central Florida. The shuttle's 3½-mile route will include stops at Cranes Roost Park, the Altamonte Springs SunRail station and the Majesty Building, better known as the I-4 Eyesore. Read more about the future transport option here.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: Graves desecrated, some hidden by overgrown grass and trees. Oaklynn Cemetery is mostly home to African-Americans who were once slaves and even veterans. The cemetary sits on private land on Airport Road in Edgewater. Investigative reporter Daralene Jones works to find out why the owner has been allowed to let the site deteriorate. The owner tells us the desecrated graves are a result of vandals, but Edgewater police has no records -- ever -- of a report filed. Catch the full report tonight on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:45 p.m.

WARMING WEATHER CONTINUES!

