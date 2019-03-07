0 9 At Your Desk: Thursday, March 7

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Thursday:

DESTROYED: An Orange City woman looked out her window around 3 a.m. on Thursday to see a blinding red light. Outside, her neighbor’s mobile home was burning to the ground. Isabella Leonard called 911 and firefighters arrived on scene to find flames shooting through the roof of the home. Watch Eyewitness News at Noon for the latest updates, and read more here.

GUILTY: A fired Florida police officer was found guilty of manslaughter and attempted murder Thursday for the fatal 2015 shooting of a stranded black motorist, becoming the first officer in the state to be convicted of an on-duty shooting in 30 years. Click here for the full story

25: That's how many times deputies said they've been called to University High School this school year. Three students were arrested after a fight at the school on Wednesday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said two students were arrested for fighting and another is charged with battery on a law enforcement officer. Click here to read reaction from parents.

CLOSING TIME: Sorry, fast-fashion fans: Clothing chain Charlotte Russe will shut down all of its stores, multiple news outlets reported Wednesday. Closeout sales start today. Click here for a map of the remaining locations in Central Florida.

DISTRACTING: Florida could outlaw drivers from putting on makeup, holding a cellphone, reading or performing other distracting activities under a bill unanimously approved by a Senate committee Wednesday. Read more here.

DISTURBING: Christopher Watts, the Colorado man who is serving a life sentence for killing his pregnant wife and two daughters, drove the girls along with their dead mother's body on a 45-minute drive to a secluded oil field where he smothered the youngest with her favorite blanket and killed his 4-year-old after she watched her sister die and pleaded with her father for her own life, an attorney for the wife’s family said. Read the rest of the newly revealed details here.

JEOPARDY: Alex Trebek announced Wednesday that he’s been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. The 78-year-old “Jeopardy!” host said in a video message posted to YouTube that, despite the discouraging prognosis, he’s determined to “beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.” Read more here.

INVESTIGATION: An investigation into the behavior of the Osceola High School principal is underway after a student has come forward with accusations of battery. The allegations against Principal Nia Campbell stem from an incident following the boys basketball game on March 1. See video of the incident in question here.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: Consumer investigator Todd Ulrich exposed a fake eBay Motors site that cheated customers out of thousands. Now it’s getting new victims by advertising cars on Facebook Marketplace and closed neighborhood Facebook groups. A local man found a car on Marketplace site, and then was told the car was being sold on eBay. He trusted site, then used eBay money cards to pay for it. Watch Channel 9 tonight to find out how the scam works, and why victims never see money again. Catch the full report tonight on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:45 p.m.

WARMER WEEKEND AHEAD!

