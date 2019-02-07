0 9 At Your Desk: Thursday, Feb. 7

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Thursday:

NO BOND: Police arrested a woman for killing her husband, a University of Central Florida executive, then tampering with crime scene and waiting 11 hours to call police. Danielle Redlick, 45, faces charges of second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. Redlick made her first court appearance Thursday morning. The judge said she will be held on no bond and is barred from having unsupervised contact with her children. Read more about the details of her arrest here, and watch Eyewitness News at Noon for coverage from the courtroom.

FATAL SHOOTING: A man died following a shooting in west Orlando on Wednesday night, according to police. Officers said the shooting occurred on Malibu Street off of Ivey Lane around 7.20 p.m. Police said the man was found dead in the home's driveway. Find out what family members say stopped bullets from flying into the house.

ARRESTED: An Ormond Beach man is accused of devising a plot to groom a 3-year-old girl for sexual abuse and then rape her, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Click here to read more, but as a warning: the details in this story could be disturbing.

RENT RISING: Rent costs increased by more than 3 percent in the last year in Orlando, according to ApartmentList.com. A one-bedroom apartment costs an average of $1,062 per month in Orlando, $1,288 per month in Oviedo and an average of $1,346 in Lake Mary, the website said. Find how other Central Florida cities compare.

MERGER: Southern regional banks BB&T and SunTrust announced Thursday morning they will merge, creating the sixth-largest bank in the country. The merger is worth about $66 billion in stocks. Read the details of the merger here.

RECALL ALERT: The Consumer Product Safety Commission and DeWALT have announced the recall of drills after reports that the wiring inside the drill can come in contact with the moving parts and could pose a shock hazard. The drills affected by the recall include two models. Find out which ones here.

TRAGIC: A Wisconsin couple and their 15-year-old son have all been charged in the death of the man’s 7-year-old nephew, who investigators say was beaten and buried in snow last year because he did not know his Bible verses. Click here for the full story.

HAVE AN EX BUGGING YOU?: Yet another zoo is inviting patrons to name a cockroach after a pesky ex for Valentine's Day – but this promotion goes a step further. Now, you can watch meerkats eat the hissing pests. Get all the details here.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: 9 Investigates learned at least some of our local law enforcement are equipped with a tool that promises to unlock any iPhone without knowing the passcode. It's called 'GrayKey' and for just $15,000, it gives law enforcement the ability to search through seized phones in nearly any type of case. But what's really interesting is this aspect: this device will allow law enforcement to pursue leads in cases that they've not had the ability to before now… including homicide cases and sex crimes cases. WFTV's Karla Ray will present her full report today on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:45 p.m.

WARM END TO THE WEEK!

