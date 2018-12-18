0 9 At Your Desk: Tuesday, Dec. 18

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Tuesday:

STUDENT KILLED: A 15-year-old Boone High School student was shot and killed while walking to school Tuesday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff John Mina said the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Waldo Street and Kaley Avenue about a half mile from the high school. Read more about what happened here, and watch Eyewitness News at noon for live updates.

OCSO @SheriffMina briefs the media about the early morning shooting death of a 15-year-old Boone High School student. pic.twitter.com/gwbjnAPQxY — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) December 18, 2018

SPACE FORCE: With the backdrop of the Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral, Vice President Mike Pence visited Florida's Space Coast Tuesday morning to formally announce President Donald Trump's order to create a new branch of the U.S. military: The Space Force. The announcement came moments after SpaceX scrubbed its scheduled launch. Click to read more about the annoucement.

DISNEY BUYS LAND: Disney is up to something. The question is: What? Property records show the company purchased 965 acres of land southeast of Celebration. The land is the site of B.K. Ranch and sits less than 10 miles away from Walt Disney World. The $23 million purchase was finalized on Thursday, records show. Read more about the deal.

Disney just bought almost 1,000 acres of land south of #WaltDisneyWorld: https://t.co/ukSM1HWtSP pic.twitter.com/XYIcAnGuvU — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) December 18, 2018

EARLY CHRISTMAS PRESENT: A Hot Springs, Arkansas, family got an early Christmas present by officially adopting seven siblings together. The couple, who has four adult biological children, adopted siblings Korgen and Haizlee in April. They then worked to adopt a group of seven other siblings. The adoptions were finalized Dec. 3 after nearly three years in foster care. Read more here.

SWEET: A recent photo of an Osceola County Sheriff’s Office deputy struck a chord with many on social media. The photo showed a deputy using his own coat to keep an injured dog warm after it was hit by a car. "It was cold out. She was wet," said Deputy Josh Fiorelli. "She didn't have anyone there so I decided to be that person." Find out the latest on the dog's condition.

DO YOU WANT FRIES WITH THAT?: A Florida man was jailed after he attempted to pay for his McDonald’s drive-thru order with a bag of marijuana. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said that a McDonald’s employee contacted them at 2 a.m. saying that a man was in the drive-thru trying to exchange marijuana for food. Read the story here.

CENTRAL FLORIDA TEMPERATURES: 5-Day Forecast

FACEBOOK BOYCOTT: The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is calling for a week-long boycott of Facebook Tuesday in response to data breaches and privacy concerns with the social media network. Read more.

#LogOutFacebook: NAACP begins boycott in response to Russian hackers targeting African-Americans https://t.co/zI7lWxgd6C pic.twitter.com/QhN2gf7Ocw — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) December 18, 2018

VERY GOOD BOY: He was with her every step of the way, so it made sense to make Griffin an honorary college graduate. Griffin is Brittany Hawley’s service dog. He went to every class with his owner. So when she received her diploma for a masters in occupational therapy, Griffin also got a diploma of his own, The Associated Press reported. Get all the details here.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: A Clermont couple installed a $60,000 solar system that generates most of the power they’ll need. It’s a surplus system attached to the grid. Since the system went online their power bill only decreased by $50, despite their records showing on most days they are selling surplus power back to their utility, SECO Energy. Despite complaints, SECO tells them it’s their problem. Their power bill losses so far total at least $1,500. WFTV's Todd Ulrich investigates and explains why this is a common problem for new solar customers facing utilities that are not solar friendly. Watch Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m. for the full report.

WET WEATHER AHEAD!

BIG system headed our way! I'm tracking it now on Channel 9! pic.twitter.com/Oc4ZO2yCUq — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) December 18, 2018

