9 At Your Desk: Tuesday, Feb. 12

HIT-AND-RUN: A hit-and-run driver left a pedestrian to die in the southbound lanes of John Young Parkway Tuesday morning, Orlando police said. Officers said the victim died on scene. Read more here, and watch Eyewtiness News at Noon for the latest.

CAN YOU ID?: Orlando police are searching for a man they said was driving a truck when it hit and killed a pedestrian who was walking down State Road 408 last month. Police said a man who possibly goes by the name Lisandro Perez was behind the wheel of the Ford F250 when it struck and killed the pedestrian around 7:15 a.m. on Jan. 16. See newly released photos and videos of the suspect here.

NEW POLICIES: Orlando International Airport officials said a new safety measure has been put into place after a TSA worker committed suicide 9 days ago. An airport spokeswoman said the airport now restricts access to the hotel's balcony floors. Read more here.

IT'S ELECTRIC: Where you live determines where you get your electricity from in Florida. Now there is a push to let customers choose where they buy their power instead of giving power companies specific sections of the state. Find out how it would work here.

SHUTDOWN: President Donald Trump headed to the Texas border on Monday to argue his case that walls work as Democrats and Republicans back home in Washington announced a deal had been reached to avoid another government shutdown. Click to read the latest updates.

DENIED: Massachusetts' Supreme Judicial Court has denied Michelle Carter's petition to extend the stay of her sentence, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. Carter was convicted of manslaughter in the suicide of her boyfriend. Click here to read more.

CONTROVERSY: Pop star Katy Perry has pulled shoes that seem to show racist imagery from her collection at several stores, including Dillard’s and Walmart, according to news reports. Click here to see photos of the shoes in question.

GRAB YOUR UMBRELLA: Central Florida awaits for a cold front that will bring scattered showers and isolated storms Tuesday afternoon, before cooler air moves in midweek. Click here to find out what the rest of the week's forecast looks like.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: A local couple is sharing their terrifying birth story with WFTV's Karla Ray. After a recent analysis found more Floridians are choosing to skip the hospital and have babies at home or at birthing center. That analysis found Volusia County is second in the entire state for out of hospital births. Investigative reporter Karla Ray looked into the track record of our local birthing centers. Watch this story tonight on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:45p.m.

