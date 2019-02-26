0 9 At Your Desk: Tuesday, Feb. 26

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Tuesday:

AWFUL: One man is in custody after police said he was caught on video injuring a dog to the point that its tail had to be amputated. Officials said 37-year-old James Suthann was working at the Groomingdale's Pet Salon on Feb. 6 when the incident occured. Warning: the photos and details contained in this story could be considered graphic.

ARSON: As Lake County firefighters investigate a string of arsons in recent weeks, two more fires were reported in Umatilla within about 30 minutes of each other. Watch Eyewitness News at Noon and read the latest here.

NEW DETAILS: Records show an Orlando man accused of murdering his wife visited a popular gay men’s gym and spa more than 70 times leading up to and through his marriage. Prosecutors gathered the information in their case against David Tronnes, charged with the murder of his wife, Shanti Cooper-Tronnes, in their Delaney Park home last year. Read the latest here.

YIKES: The manager of a Seminole County bar says a baby was left in a pickup truck while the child’s parents were inside the bar. Jayson Rivera, the general manager of the Black Hammock in Oviedo, said he was doing inventory in the cooler Sunday night. He went to his car to get a sweatshirt when he heard a crying baby. Find out what he found here.

YOUTUBE: A Florida mom and pediatrician is sounding alarms after she and other parents discovered videos containing suicide instructions on YouTube and its video app for children, YouTube Kids. Read more about what she discovered here.

COLD CASE: It was 27 years ago Tuesday that Ruby Haut was found stabbed 12 times with her neck slashed near St. Cloud. The case remains one of the oldest cold cases in Osceola County. Haut’s family and friends are holding a vigil Tuesday to remember her life and bring attention to the case. Find out more about the case here.

GAS LEAK: Orlando police and firefighters are responding to a report of an underground gas leak in College Park. The affected area is near the intersection of Princeton Street and Edgewater Drive. Watch Eyewitness News at Noon and read the latest here.

#BREAKING: Orlando firefighters respond to reported gas leak in College Park. LIVE updates on Ch 9 at noon. @TVSteveBarrett



NEW DEFENSE?: Markeith Loyd's lawyers are questioning whether an Orlando police lieutenant might have contributed to her own murder. The latest in a flurry of defense motions ponders whether Loyd might dodge the death penalty, because of the emotional baggage surrounding his high-profile alleged murders and his run from the law. Read more here.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: The FBI now has a national database to track police shootings. However, it's still voluntary when it comes to local departments and agencies reporting incidents. WFTV's Daralene Jones spoke with a UCF police statistic expert about how full reporting would lead to more transparency, better data and a more accurate picture of incidents like officer involved shootings. Catch the full report tonight on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:45 p.m.

