9 At Your Desk: Tuesday, Feb. 5

FATAL CRASH: A car that moments earlier had fled a traffic stop by police crashed into a telephone pole in Orlando early Tuesday morning, killing both the driver and passenger, according to police. Read the latest on the crash here, and watch Eyewitness News at Noon for updates.

AIRPORT SUICIDE: It's business as usual at Orlando International Airport, but the city it serves and the people who work there want to know one thing: Why would a TSA worker jump to his death inside one of the busiest parts of the airport? Read the latest updates here.

BURGLARY: Officials with the Lake County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a person was shot and killed during a burglary at a Eustis home. Officials said that three seperate brugrlaries have been reported at the residence in 24 hours. Click here for the full story.

BUS CRASH: Eleven people, including a pregnant woman and a minor, were injured in a crash involving a Votran bus and a stolen van in Daytona Beach Tuesday morning, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department. Find out what led up to the crash here.

I-4 WORKER KILLED: An I-4 Ultimate construction worker died in an industrial accident near Fairbanks Avenue and Wymore Road on Monday afternoon, Orange County Fire Rescue said. The employee, a 59-year-old man, suffered a head injury around 1 p.m. when he was struck by an 18-inch by 20-foot iron pipe. Read more here.

STATE OF THE UNION: President Donald Trump will deliver his State of the Union Speech Tuesday night on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. An Orlando TSA agent will be one of many guests in the audience. You can watch a live broadcast of the address Tuesday at 9 p.m. on Channel 9, WFTV.com, the WFTV mobile app, and through the WFTV's on-demand streaming apps.

SUPERBOWL SHOOTING: Police have arrested and charged a local man with first-degree murder following a deadly double shooting in the Whitehaven neighborhood of Memphis. Calvin Wilkins, 38, was arrested by Memphis police and is facing multiple charges related to the shooting that killed a man and critically injured a woman. Read more here.

BUSTED!: The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded 34,780 pounds of cocaine in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Tuesday. Multiple U.S. Coast Guard vessels intercepted the drugs off the coasts of Mexico, Central America and South America, according to a news release. There were 21 separate interceptions of suspected drug smuggling vessels. Read more about the bust here.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: In an effort to stem the opioid crisis, Florida allowed prosecutors to charge drug dealers who cause the deaths of their users with first degree murder. But so far in Central Florida, not many state attorney offices have aggressively pursued dealers for murder. That's not the case in Seminole, however. They've been especially tough on people whose drug deals have lead to deadly overdoses. But even so, the dealers are rarely punished to the fullest extent of the law. WFTV's Jeff Levkulich explains why today on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:45 p.m.

