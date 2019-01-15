0 9 At Your Desk: Tuesday, Jan. 15

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Tuesday:

SEX TRAFFICKING: A Marion County teen missing for nearly a year was used as a “sex slave” in a sex trafficking ring operating out of a St. Petersburg trailer, investigators said. Investigators with the St. Petersburg Police Department said six people were arrested in the case on Monday, and the final suspect turned himself in to police Tuesday morning. Watch Eyewitness News at noon for the latest updates, and read more here.

YIKES!: A 21-year-old woman was arrested Friday afternoon after stalking a 9-year-old girl for weeks and trying to lure the child to her "secret place," the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said. Investigators said Karina Geiersbach was living in an abandoned home on Notre Dame Drive near West State Road 436 and Wymore Road not far from Altamonte Springs. Read the full story here.

'You don't have to feel uncomfortable': Seminole County woman accused of stalking girl | Details: https://t.co/xjollQJX7N pic.twitter.com/Pv85K9BzG1 — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) January 15, 2019

TRAGIC: The bodies of three young children found unresponsive inside a freezer Sunday in rural Suwannee County, Florida, have died. The children, ages 1, 4, and 6 years old, were playing outside, when an adult female watching them went inside to use the restroom, sheriff officials said. Read more.

3 children found trapped in freezer at #Florida home have died, deputies say | Read more: https://t.co/QfExFUFVJK pic.twitter.com/84vGKQ6eDW — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) January 15, 2019

SHOPLIFTER: A woman was arrested Monday after shoplifting at the Orlando Outlet Marketplace on International Drive, police said. Police said Brittany Campbell, 34, ran out of the marketplace, pushed an older woman into a car and drove away. Click for more details.

REST IN PEACE: Broadway icon Carol Channing has died at age 97, multiple news outlets are reporting. According to Broadway World, the actress and singer, known for her roles in “Hello, Dolly!” and “Lorelei,” died early Tuesday in her Rancho Mirage, California, home. Look back on her life here.

WAWA HIRING: Convenience store chain Wawa plans to hire as many as 1,000 new employees across Florida over the next three months, the company said Monday. The company said all 160 of its stores in Florida are hiring for customer service positions. Stores are trying to fill both part- and full-time positions, the company said. See when and where you can apply here.

Help wanted: #Wawa hiring 1,000 #Floridians in the next three months | Find out where and when: https://t.co/WZ2ekWhKnn pic.twitter.com/bHwBuDYgmK — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) January 15, 2019

COMPLAINT: A transgender woman, whose angry response to a the way a clerk addressed her at a New Mexico video game store has gone viral, has spoken out after she said she was mistreated at the store, KOB reported. Read more here.

NEW DETAILS: The man suspected of killing a couple in Wisconsin and holding their 13-year-old daughter captive for three months made his first court appearance Monday in Barron County. Thomas Patterson, 21, of Gordon was formally charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of kidnapping and one count of armed burglary. Read the latest here.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: Parts of the state's new public school safety act are up for review this year as the state trying to figure out what is working, and what needs tweaks. These items include: requiring annual security assessments, setting needs-based priorities for school hardening funds, and clarifying the frequency of required active-shooter drills. Seminole and Orange counties have bristled at the funding requirements, pointing out that they already had security in place, and could have used the money elsewhere. Watch 9 Investigates reporter Christopher Heath's the full report today on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

CHILLY NIGHT AHEAD!

Judgement-free zone!!!! See ya on Channel 9! pic.twitter.com/hqElosBJka — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) January 15, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.